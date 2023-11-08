Peanuts: A Low-Glycemic Food

ALBANY, Ga. , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who have type 2 diabetes or are trying to prevent the onset of the disease, identifying foods that are best for a daily diet is imperative. The goal is to regulate blood sugar levels and prevent sugar spikes that can damage blood vessels and lead to kidney and vision complications.

Research has found that peanuts and peanut butter can be a powerful tool to help those with diabetes live a healthier life and prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes in others.
Foods that the body digests more slowly release sugar gradually into the bloodstream. These foods are referred to as low glycemic and can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Peanuts have a low glycemic index of 14, and research over the years has documented their positive impact on diabetes prevention.

A recent study in Diabetes Care found that following the plant-predominant Portfolio diet, which includes peanuts and peanut butter, is associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes in older women. 1 In addition in 2019, the Journal of American Nutrition published research that showed when peanut butter was added to a high glycemic index meal the spike in blood glucose was significantly lower than without the peanut butter. The study authors explained that this effect may be due, in part, to the high protein and healthy fat content of peanut butter.2

"A handful of peanuts or two tablespoons of peanut butter delivers approximately seven grams of plant-based protein – more than any other nut3. A serving of peanuts also contains 19 vitamins and minerals, fiber and 'good-for-you' monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats," says Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist and director of research for The Peanut Institute. "In fact, a 2014 study found that daily consumption of peanuts enriched the American Diabetes Association meal plan and improved the intake of heart-healthy fats, vitamin E, niacin and magnesium among participants.4"  

To make healthy eating easier, The Peanut Institute has assembled a collection of low-sugar recipes that cover any eating occasion – breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and snacks. The recipes range from a tasty Peanut Energy Smoothie with bananas and peanut butter to Peanut Tacos made with chopped mushrooms and peanuts. There are also dessert recipes like Healthy Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars that use peanut flour, calorie-free sweetener and peanut butter.

"Peanuts and peanut butter can be go-to ingredients for smart eating because they're a low-cost option that delivers high-value nutrition and they can benefit both the body and brain," says Sterling. "In addition to diabetes management, a 2021 study from the University of Barcelona found that peanuts can help improve memory function and decrease anxiety, depression and stress.5"

The Peanut Institute shares research updates, recipes and meal ideas on PeanutInstitute.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Based in Albany, Ga., The Peanut Institute is a non-profit organization supporting nutrition research and developing educational programs to encourage healthful lifestyles that include peanuts and peanut products. The Peanut Institute pursues its mission through research programs, educational initiatives and the promotion of healthful lifestyles to consumers of all ages. As an independent forum, The Peanut Institute is uniquely positioned to work with all segments of the food industry, the research community, academia, consumer organizations and governmental institutions.

