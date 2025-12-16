PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM ANNOUNCES THAT GEN. RICHARD MYERS AND MARY JO MYERS WILL CO-CHAIR THE "REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR" NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TO RESTORE AMERICA'S WWII AVIATION BATTLEFIELD

"We are deeply honored and humbled to serve as Co-Chairs of the Remember Pearl Harbor National Campaign," said Gen. and Mrs. Myers. "Our decision to take on this role comes from both a lifelong connection to the Pacific and a profound respect for the history preserved on Ford Island—ground that witnessed the opening moments of America's involvement in World War II."

The appointment of Richard and Mary Jo Myers provides the leadership needed to bring the vision to life, inspiring hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Gen. Myers is a retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During his career as Air Force fighter pilot, he completed more than 4,000 flying hours, 600 of which were combat hours during the Vietnam War. Gen. Myers was Commander of US forces in Japan and Fifth Air Force between 1993 and 1996, Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1996 to 1997 and then Commander, Pacific Air Forces, 1997-98. He was appointed Commander-in-Chief, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Space Command in 1998. He was appointed Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2001. Gen. Myers served as the 14th President of Kansas State University from 2016 to 2022. Nearly two decades ago, Gen. Myers served as the keynote speaker for the opening ceremony of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in 2006.

Mary Jo Myers brings decades of leadership and awareness stemming from her professional career in public relations and communications and her years of support of our service members and their families. She was a past Associate Director of Public Affairs for Hayes & Associates, a public relations, communications and event planning firm. She also has also performed impactful volunteer service. Mary Jo was appointed to the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation in February 2006 and has received numerous humanitarian awards commemorating her commitment and service to helping others. She continues her involvement with the military by serving on the Board of Trustees for the Fisher House Foundation and was instrumental in establishing the "Hero Miles" program operated by Fisher House that uses donated frequent flyer miles to purchase tickets for families of hospitalized military members to visit their loved ones. Mary Jo Myers also serves on the board of the National Military Family Association, Discovery's Military Channel, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the Aschiana Foundation, and MediSend. Mary Jo is a trustee for Kansas State University and she serves on the Advancement Council for Leadership Studies and Programs.

"The Myers' combined leadership and understanding of the strategic military importance of Pearl Harbor and their engagement with service members and families make them the right leaders for the Remember Pearl Harbor National Campaign," said Museum CEO John Hiltz.

"Through our years of military service and personal ties to Asia and the Pacific, we have come to appreciate how deeply the events of December 7, 1941 shaped not only American history, but also the course of world events," said Richard and Mary Jo Myers. "What makes this Museum so extraordinary is that it stands in the very battle space it interprets.

"The hangars, the control tower, the runways—these are not replicas. They are the authentic witnesses to the attack that drew our nation into World War II. To stand there is to feel history come alive.

"Visitors to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum have the rare opportunity to experience this pivotal moment in our nation's story through the aircraft—both American and Japanese—that took part in the battle. The museum allows people of all ages to understand the sacrifice and innovation that defined America's response in the Pacific that ultimately led to world-wide victory.

"We have been deeply impressed by the Museum's remarkable progress—the restoration of historic hangars, the preservation of rare aircraft, and the opening of new exhibits. Yet, much remains to be done to create the fully immersive experience envisioned—a place where visitors can not only learn about the past but be inspired to shape the future. That is why this Capital Campaign is so important.

"Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is more than a memorial to history; it is a living center for education and inspiration. Through its programs—from preschool through high school and beyond—the Museum is training the next generation for careers in aviation, aerospace, and related fields.

"It is helping young people see that the same spirit of innovation and courage that won the war in the Pacific can guide them in building a better future.

"We are proud to help ensure that this sacred place continues to tell the story of December 7, 1941--to honor those who served, and to inspire future generations to take flight, both literally and figuratively.

"We invite all Americans to join us in this mission of remembrance, education, and inspiration."

For more information on the Remember Pearl Harbor campaign or to participate, please visit: www.pearlharboraviationmuseum.org/rememberpearlharbor.

