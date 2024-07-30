Pearl Health and MDX Hawaii Partner to Expand Access to Value-Based Care

HONOLULU and NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health , a leading technology company focused on physician enablement in value-based care, today announced that it has partnered with MDX Hawai'i , one of the largest physician networks in Hawaii, to help primary care providers across the state deliver better quality care at a lower cost.

MDX Hawaii has an extensive network of more than 630 primary care physicians and 2,300 specialists, as well as hospitals and ancillary providers. Physicians participating in Pearl Health's Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) will gain access to data insights, financial tools, practice enablement technology, and a broad range of value-based care services. Combined with MDX Hawaii's comprehensive local services and support, the partnership will help providers offer more holistic, proactive care for their patients with Medicare.

Pearl Health and MDX Hawaii will help providers deliver better quality care at a lower cost. Post this

"We are excited to partner with Pearl to enable better care and patient outcomes," said Dr. Manoj Mathew, CEO at MDX Hawaii. "With Pearl's advanced predictive technology, primary care providers in our network will gain access to data and insights that empower them to proactively focus on these ACO patients who need their attention most."

"Pearl offers the perfect complement to our services," said Rudy Marilla, President at MDX Hawaii. "Together, we will advance an innovative, tech-enabled approach to coordinating care for Medicare patients across Hawaii, carried forward by people who are embedded in the communities they serve."

Pearl Health has partnered with more than 1,600 primary care providers across 43 states to participate and succeed in value-based payment arrangements. Pearl's technology uses data science and analytics to help physicians identify the patients who are most likely to benefit from their attention and prioritize proactive care. The company's risk management services further enable physicians to optimize participation in value-based care models. Pearl currently supports programs for traditional Medicare, as well as Medicare Advantage, and will continue expanding support across programs and geographies in 2024 and beyond.

"We are thrilled by this opportunity to bring the benefits of value-based care to the Hawaiian healthcare community," said Michael Kopko, CEO & Co-Founder of Pearl Health. "We look forward to empowering MDX Hawaii providers with data and insights to provide better patient care and, ultimately, succeed in value-based care."

"MDX Hawaii brings decades of experience serving providers and their patients across Hawaii," said Steven Duque, Chief Growth Officer at Pearl Health. "We are honored to work alongside this team of compassionate experts as we seek to understand and support Hawaii's unique needs."

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is powering the future of healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States.

Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com .

About MDX Hawaii

Headquartered in Honolulu, MDX Hawaii has 40 years of experience serving the people of Hawaii. The MDX Hawaii Physician Network encompasses over 630 top primary care physicians and 2,200 leading specialists, hospitals, and ancillary providers. The physicians and providers in the MDX Hawaii network provide quality care for the members of Humana HMO, Humana PPO, and UnitedHealthcare AARP Medicare Advantage PPO plans on Oahu, Maui, and Kauai. MDX Hawaii is committed to providing outstanding healthcare options and services and helping seniors in Hawaii lead healthy lives.

Learn more at www.mdxhawaii.com .

