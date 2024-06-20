Pearl Health CEO Michael Kopko recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New York Award Winner

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Michael Kopko, CEO and co-Founder of Pearl Health, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New York Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Michael Kopko was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

"I'm deeply honored by the EY Entrepreneur of the Year® recognition and humbled to be included among such inspiring entrepreneurs who have solved massive problems at scale, revolutionized industries, and changed so many lives," said Michael Kopko, CEO and co-Founder of Pearl Health. "I want to offer gratitude to the whole Pearl Health team and to everyone who has been with us on the journey to tackle some of the most challenging problems in healthcare."

As a New York award winner, Michael Kopko is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs. They receive exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in more than 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ (Winning Women) program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

About Michael Kopko

Michael is CEO and co-Founder of Pearl Health. He served as an early employee and Vice President at Oscar Health, having built their pre-revenue Insurance Plan Sales and Network Contracting systems. He most recently managed the company's largest P&L at +$2.5B. Prior to Oscar, Michael worked for Bridgewater Associates in the company's Research, Client Service, and Recruiting departments. While at Bridgewater, he was the Head of Research Analytics where he reported to the CEO and Head of Research. In 2009 he successfully sold DormAid, a college service company, which he launched and ran while he was a student at Harvard. He is the recipient of Columbia's Feldberg Fellowship, where he received his M.B.A. He received his A.B. from Harvard University.

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is powering the future of healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models like Medicare's ACO REACH. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com .

