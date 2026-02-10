Pearl Health Enters 2026 Supporting Over 270,000 Medicare Beneficiaries Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health, a leading value-based care (VBC) enablement platform for Medicare providers, today announced it is entering 2026 supporting providers accounting for approximately 275,000 aligned Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, representing 64% year-over-year growth. This growth marks a significant milestone in the company's continued national expansion and reinforces its position as a scaled, long-term partner for providers transitioning to value-based care.

Pearl's footprint now spans over 3000 facilities across the United States and supports the management of approximately $3.4 billion in total medical spend in Medicare healthcare premiums. As the Medicare landscape continues to evolve - including CMS's transition to the Long-term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) model - Pearl is well-positioned to support providers across MSSP, LEAD, and Medicare Advantage–ready strategies.

"Entering 2026 at this scale reflects the trust providers place in Pearl as they take on greater accountability for outcomes and cost," said Michael Kopko, CEO and Co-Founder of Pearl Health. "Pearl empowers providers across VBC models, markets, and their entire patient panel - regardless of payer - with the infrastructure to drive sustained performance."

Looking ahead, Pearl is focused on helping provider organizations plan beyond a single performance year.

"As CMS continues to signal its long-term commitment to value-based care, providers are increasingly planning beyond a single performance year," said Dennis Hillen, National President of Markets at Pearl Health. "Heading into 2027, our focus is helping providers scale outcomes in the long-term through greater workflow automation, lower administrative burden and cost, and sustained performance improvement."

Pearl's growth underscores its role as a national operating partner for providers navigating increasingly complex Medicare programs. By combining advanced analytics, operational support, and real-time clinical insights, Pearl enables provider organizations to manage risk confidently while improving patient outcomes.

As CMS shifts toward longer-duration, performance-based models, Pearl's platform and operating model are designed to support enduring participation in value-based care, offering stability for providers and alignment with the future direction of Medicare.

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health enables clinicians and care organizations to deliver better outcomes at a lower cost through actionable insights, automation, and aligned financial incentives. Pearl helps provider and payer organizations optimize risk, improve operational performance, and increase care team capacity through streamlined workflows. Founded in 2020, Pearl supports leading health systems and thousands of primary care providers across 40+ states. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com .

