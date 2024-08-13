Pearl Health Partners With PraxisCare and Adaugeo Healthcare Solutions to Expand Value-Based Care Network in the Pacific Northwest

PENDLETON, Ore. and NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement in value-based care, has come to an agreement to partner with PraxisCare and Adaugeo Healthcare Solutions, which are part of a family of businesses with over 40 years of proven success in managing healthcare organizations.

PraxisCare and Adaugeo Healthcare Solutions will collaborate with Pearl in connection with the operation of multiple Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). Participating Providers will gain access to Pearl's technology, services, and financial tools to help them more easily identify and provide proactive care for the patients who need it most.

"Creating our ACOs brought the benefits of value-based care to hundreds of providers and tens of thousands of patients," said TK Kennedy, CEO of PraxisCare. "As we look to the next decade of innovating and improving healthcare, I am thrilled to partner with Pearl to equip providers in our network with cutting-edge technology and data insights that will enable better patient care."

Pearl Health enables primary care providers and organizations to deliver more proactive, whole-patient care through data insights, financial tools, practice enablement technology, and a broad range of value-based care services. Through risk-sharing arrangements, robust data analytics and simplified, meaningful quality metrics, PraxisCare helps drive positive outcomes for patients and financial resiliency for partner practices. Adaugeo Health Solutions specializes in providing solutions to healthcare organizations and individual physicians.

"We are honored to partner with PraxisCare and Adaugeo Health Solutions, organizations that bring more than four decades of experience developing community trust and a comprehensive understanding of patients' unique needs in the Pacific Northwest," said Michael Kopko, CEO & Co-Founder of Pearl Health. "Our combined technology, clinical, and risk-bearing capabilities will provide an unparalleled level of support to help providers improve patient experiences and outcomes."

"Praxis understands what it takes to pioneer and succeed in cutting-edge Medicare value-based care programs," said Steven Duque, Chief Growth Officer at Pearl Health. "As Pearl expands our support across Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage, we are grateful to benefit from Praxis' deep experience in value-based care."

Pearl helps more than 2,000 primary care provider partners across 43 states succeed in value-based payment arrangements. The company supports programs for Traditional Medicare, as well as Medicare Advantage, and will continue expanding support across programs and geographies in 2024 and beyond.

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is powering the future of healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help providers reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations and providers in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models. Since its founding in 2020, Pearl has raised approximately $100M in funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Viking Global Investors, AlleyCorp and SV Angel, and has grown to serve providers across the United States.

Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com.

About PraxisCare

For the past five decades our family of companies has thoughtfully and steadily built an alternative to the impersonal, process driven healthcare delivery systems by fostering a culture of provider independence and autonomy that delivers the highest quality, personalized patient care. The depth and breadth of our experience spans across Interpath Laboratory, Adaugeo HealthCare Solutions, Praxis Health and now PraxisCare. Our proven success in managing healthcare organizations coupled with our steadfast commitment to operational excellence and the creation of cost-efficient and innovative healthcare solutions makes us the perfect partner for those looking to reap the rewards of value-based care.

Learn more at http://praxiscare.io.

Adaugeo Healthcare Solutions

Adaugeo Healthcare Solutions and its family of businesses have over 40 years of proven success in managing healthcare organizations. Our commitment to operational excellence and our zeal for proven technology has allowed us to create cost-efficient solutions for our clients.

Learn more at www.gopraxishealth.com.

