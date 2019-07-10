Pearl Meyer Acquires Echelon Compensation Partners

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer announced today that the firm has acquired Echelon Compensation Partners, a highly regarded and fast-growing provider of executive and board of director compensation consulting and talent management services to publicly traded mid- and small-cap organizations and privately held firms.

"The Echelon team brings extensive executive compensation, leadership, and board assessment expertise to Pearl Meyer," said David Swinford, president and CEO of Pearl Meyer. "Their sophisticated approach to pay program design integrates well with our strategy-driven compensation philosophy and our belief that aligning compensation to our clients' business and leadership strategies drives value creation and competitive advantage. We look forward to benefiting from the synergies as we work together to expand into new markets and grow our firm."

Echelon was founded in 2015 by partners Robert James and Ryan Hourihan, with Gary Hourihan joining later that year as executive chair. Over the last four years they have built a strong and successful business by targeting clients in unique situations, including venture-backed start-ups, pre-IPO companies, and companies with complex corporate or capital structures. The firm has broad experience, which includes working with publicly traded, privately held, and family-run businesses, with particular focus on the transportation, technology, financial services, and gaming industries.

"Pearl Meyer's extensive resources, research capabilities, in-depth data, and international expertise will enhance our ability to support our clients," said Gary Hourihan, Echelon's executive chair. Robert James and Ryan Hourihan added "We are very pleased with the strong cultural and business fit between Echelon and Pearl Meyer and are excited to join this highly-regarded, industry-leading consulting firm."

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, and San Jose.

About Echelon Compensation Partners

Echelon Compensation Partners helps organizations navigate the complexities of management, executive, and board of director compensation strategy and pay program design. The firm provides publicly traded and privately held firms with the highest level of expertise and advice. Founded by former partners and senior consultants from the most prestigious compensation and leadership consulting organizations, the firm offers clients the professionalism, experience, strategic acumen, and depth of technical knowledge needed to effectively address compensation issues unique to their individual markets.

