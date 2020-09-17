Pearl Meyer Adds Seasoned Executive Compensation Expert Scott Landis to Its Houston Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer today announced that Scott Landis has joined the firm's Houston office as managing director. Landis brings nearly 30 years of compensation consulting experience working with both boards and management teams across a variety of industries. Landis has noted expertise in the energy industry, specifically in the oil and gas industry sectors (upstream, oilfield services, midstream, and refining/marketing).

"Scott's skills in incentive and employment contract design, as well his deep knowledge of compensation philosophy, stock ownership policies, and director compensation design will be a strong resource for our clients," said Jannice Koors, senior managing director and president of Pearl Meyer's Western region. "His experience in a wide range of business sectors, specifically in oil and gas, will be an excellent complement to our Houston office."

Landis was previously a partner and southwest region director with Aon. He is a frequent speaker on executive compensation topics and holds an MBA and a Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Mississippi State University, as well as a BA in Psychology from the University of Alabama.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, and San Jose.

