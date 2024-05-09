Pearl Meyer Promotes Brett Herand to Managing Director

BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation and leadership consultancy Pearl Meyer has promoted Brett Herand to managing director. Based in the firm's Chicago office, Herand collaborates with boards and management teams to develop executive compensation strategies that align with long-term business goals and help drive value creation. With more than 16 years of experience at Pearl Meyer, Herand specializes in incentive plan design and in technical advisory work related to tax, accounting, and SEC regulatory and compliance issues.

"Brett is outstanding at bringing together the intricacies of executive compensation programs and a company's long-range objectives," said Pete Lupo, president of Pearl Meyer's executive compensation consulting practice. "He provides exceptional levels of consulting service to some of our largest clients and is widely viewed as a leader within our firm."

Herand's focus is incentive compensation plan design and technical advisory work related to tax, accounting SEC issues Post this

Herand works with public and private enterprises across diverse sectors, including financial services and insurance, manufacturing, and distribution, among others. He frequently advises private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the full ownership lifecycle. Herand is a regular contributor to various publications, including Workspan and Directorship magazines, Agenda, Financial Advisor, and Bloomberg, and is a frequent speaker at industry events and conferences on public company and portfolio company executive compensation trends.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

SOURCE Pearl Meyer