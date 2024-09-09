Pearle Vision Announces Return of Dr. Pearle Scholarship Program

Nation's Top Eye Care Provider Will Award $5k to Two Deserving Optometry Students

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearle Vision is pleased to announce that it will once again honor Dr. Stanley Pearle's legacy and his commitment to education, leadership, and community service through an optometry scholarship fund in his name. Each scholarship, valued at $5,000, will be awarded to one third-year student and one fourth-year student, providing a total of $10,000 in financial support for the academic year.

The Dr. Pearle scholarship program is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to support optometrists of the future — easing the financial burden of optometry school and making education more accessible. The scholarships are designed to support students who demonstrate excellence in their academic pursuits and commitment to the optical community.

Criteria for Selection

To qualify for the scholarships, applicants must:

Be a third-year or fourth-year optometry student (class of 2025 or 2026) in good standing with the American Optometric Student Association and the American Optometric Association.

Maintain good academic standing according to their school's criteria.

Submit a letter of recommendation from an academic advisor, teacher, or dean at their optometry school.

Present a social media plan that serves as a public service announcement for patient-centered eye care.

Applications will be accepted starting Monday, September 9, 2024 .

. More detailed information about the scholarship requirements and guidelines can be found here: https://www.aoafoundation.org/our-programs/student-scholarships/dr-stanley-pearle-scholarship?sso=y.

"At Pearle Vision, we believe in investing in the future of optometry by fostering the next generation of optometrists," said Gunjan Kumar, president of Retail Licensed Brands and Pearle Vision NA. "By offering these scholarships, we aim to reduce the financial barriers for students and encourage them to pursue their passion for optometry."

Over the years, Pearle Vision has awarded more than $130,000 in scholarships and grants to optometry students, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to supporting the education and growth of future optical professionals.

About Pearle Vision Franchising

Pearle Vision, established by Dr. Stanley Pearle in 1961 and now part of EssilorLuxottica, continues to be a trusted leader in the optical industry. Ranked No. 1 in the Eye Care category for four years running by Entrepreneur magazine, Pearle Vision supports over 560 locations through a strong franchise network. The brand enhances franchise success with superior products, advanced supply chains, and comprehensive franchisee support dedicated to maintaining Dr. Pearle's legacy of genuine eye care. Pearle Vision invites entrepreneurial leaders to join its mission of providing exceptional vision care across North America.

To learn more about Pearle Vision, visit www.pearlevision.com.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pearle Vision, visit www.ownapearlevision.com.

