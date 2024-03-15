Pearlescent Pigment Market size to increase by USD 438.98 million between 2022 to 2027, Altana AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, and more among key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pearlescent Pigment Market size is expected to grow by USD 438.98 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the Pearlescent Pigment Market including Altana AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd., Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd., IFC Solutions, Kobo Products Inc., Koel Colours Pvt Ltd., Kromachem Ltd, L Arca Srl, Merck KGaA, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd., Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Co. Ltd., RIKA Technology Co. Ltd., Sinoparst Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Yipin USA INC., and Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 438.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.49 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Altana AG: The company offers pearlescent pigments for the paints and coatings industry, the graphic arts, plastics, aerated concrete, and cosmetics industries.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy The Full Report Now for detailed company information

Segmentation Overview

End-user

Paints and coatings

Printing inks

Plastics

Construction materials

Others

Product

Titanium dioxide-coated mica

Ferric oxide

Natural pearl essence

Others

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The paints and coatings segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The escalating adoption of pearlescent pigments, known for their outstanding physical and chemical properties, is driving this segment. These pigments find extensive use across multiple industries such as automobiles, everyday items, and construction materials. The substantial expansion of both the automobile and construction sectors will play a significant role in boosting market growth.

In 2017, the paints and coatings segment represented the largest share, valued at USD 498.95 million. These pigments offer a captivating shine, making them a popular choice for use on vehicles and metallic surfaces. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for top-notch coatings on sports and luxury automobiles contributes to the rising sales in developed and developing nations, particularly due to increased disposable income per capita, notably in countries like China. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to drive the expansion of this segment, thereby driving overall market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Analyst Review

The Asia Pacific region stands at the forefront of innovation in the automotive industry, where the allure of pearlescent pigments transforms ordinary automotive paints into breathtaking finishes. These pigments, infused with elements like basic lead carbonate, bismuth oxychloride, and a combination of mica, create an iridescent effect that captivates consumers, particularly in the sports and luxury vehicle sectors. Their use extends beyond automotive applications to encompass industrial coatings for machinery, consumer goods like cosmetics and personal care products such as creams and lotions, as well as packaging materials for food and medical devices.

In recent years, advancements in technology have led to the development of high-performance pearlescent pigments boasting increased barrier resistance and thermal stability. Manufacturers have responded to growing environmental concerns by incorporating low VOC content and adhering to VOC regulations, making these pigments more sustainable for use across various industries, including construction, textiles, and electronics.

The global pearlescent pigment market is fueled by a demand for special-effect pigments that add a touch of luxury and sophistication to everyday items. From flexographic printing inks to gravure and offset printing, these pigments offer a wide array of options for creating eye-catching designs on paper and plastic substrates. They are also favored by plastic formulators for their ability to produce solid colors and glitter effects in mass-customized goods like toys and packaging materials.

Key players in the pearlescent pigment market continuously explore natural ore reserves to source materials such as mica base and titanium dioxide-coated mica, ensuring a steady supply chain while minimizing the use of synthetic chemicals and heavy metals. Additionally, the extraction of natural pearl essence from mineral deposits ensures authenticity and adds value to products in the cosmetics and food industries.

As legislative frameworks evolve to address concerns over toxicology and environmental impact, the market responds with innovative solutions that prioritize safety and compliance. With its versatile applications and undeniable aesthetic appeal, pearlescent pigments continue to shape the future of paints and coatings, plastics, and beyond, leaving a lasting impression on industries and consumers alike. Welcome to the enchanting world of pearlescent pigments, where beauty meets durability and sustainability in perfect harmony.

View PDF Sample Report

Market Overview

The Asia Pacific region stands as a pivotal hub for the automotive industry and construction industries, where innovative materials like automotive paints play a crucial role. Within the realm of automotive paints, the demand for unique finishes has led to the rise of pearlescent pigments. These pigments, often derived from materials like basic lead carbonate, bismuth oxychloride, and combination mica, impart a lustrous, iridescent effect to coatings, appealing to both manufacturers and consumers alike. As consumer personal income rises, the demand for aesthetically pleasing consumer goods including automobiles surges, further driving the growth of the pearlescent pigment market in the Asia Pacific region.

View PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

Mica Market: The mica market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 97.85 million.

Organic Pigments Market: The organic pigments market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,619.74 million.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio