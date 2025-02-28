Pearson and AWS Announce Collaboration to Unlock AI-Powered Personalized Learning for Millions of People Globally

Collaboration will enhance learning for millions of people through cloud and AI tools that personalize education and offer real-time insights

Pearson to expand its use of AWS cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with Amazon Bedrock to further optimize and scale its learning products and services, especially in higher education

Amazon and AWS to extend collaboration with Pearson VUE to scale cloud training and credentialing to help organizations boost productivity and innovate faster

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced the expansion of their long-standing collaboration to accelerate the delivery of AI-powered learning for millions of people around the world and enhance the learner experience for Pearson's products and services.

As AI transforms education and the world of work, improving people's ability to learn is vital for an adaptive workforce primed for continual upskilling, career pivots, and personal career fulfillment. Recent Pearson research finds that inefficient career transitions and learning gaps are costing the U.S. economy $1.1 trillion annually. Through this collaboration, AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, and Pearson will advance the adoption of technology-driven education, with the objective of making learning more effective, efficient, and accessible.

Building on their 13-year collaboration, AWS will continue to serve as a Pearson strategic AI and cloud provider, advancing infrastructure and AI capabilities designed to enable Pearson to enhance and scale its products and services, especially in its higher education footprint. AWS will support Pearson's initiatives to elevate the learner and educator experience across its portfolio with personalized learning, real-time insights, and increased accessibility.

Pearson and AWS will collaborate in several ways:

Many of Pearson's higher education products, used by student across international and U.S. higher education institutions, are built on AWS. Pearson will increase its use of AWS's highly performant cloud infrastructure and Amazon Bedrock to improve the learning experience across higher education, virtual schools, and English-language learning products. By using Amazon Bedrock with Pearson expertise and data sets, this collaboration aims to enhance and expand Pearson's courseware and content experience; provide educators with AI-powered lesson generation, assessments and insights; and enable faster, more visually rich content generation.



AWS and Amazon will extend their collaboration with Pearson to support workforce skilling efforts. Currently, Amazon and AWS benefit from GEDWorks, an employer-sponsored program that helps individuals earn their GED credential, and Credly by Pearson, the company's digital credential platform.



AWS will continue its collaboration with Pearson VUE, which delivers AWS certifications for hundreds of thousands of cloud technology professionals annually.



AWS and Amazon will continue to expand their enterprise learning relationship with Pearson over the life of the agreement.



AWS and Pearson will jointly innovate on additional transformative learning solutions, with the goal of enhancing experiences and outcomes for learners in the areas of clinical and professional assessments, enterprise learning, and English Language Learning.

Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh said, "As technology transforms the way we learn, improving people's ability to learn is vital for an adaptive workforce. With the help of AWS, Pearson will be able to get there faster, scale personalized learning, and create more access to AI tools for learners and educators. This partnership brings together two respected and leading companies in the fields of technology and learning. Together, we can reach many more learners and provide them with the tools they need to succeed and realise the life they imagine for themselves."

"We're excited to expand our long-standing collaboration with Pearson to unlock the power of cloud and AI for learners around the world," said Matt Garman, CEO at AWS. "Together with Pearson, we will leverage the global scale and AI capabilities of AWS to enable innovative new learning experiences that are personalized and accessible for all."

This collaboration is yet another step towards fulfilling Pearson's commitment to accelerate the use of AI across its products and sharpen its focus on serving the enterprise learning market. Together, AWS and Pearson will help empower people and organizations to develop future-ready skills and unlock potential in a rapidly evolving world.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

