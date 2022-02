Pearson Fuels Opens 250th E85 Fueling Station in California

Pearson Fuels is the largest distributor of E85 flex fuel in the U.S., delivering more than 50 million gallons of E85 flex fuel through its retail station network in 2021. This volume of E85 represents nearly 200,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions reduced each year by California motorists choosing to fuel with E85 flex fuel rather than unleaded gasoline. Pearson Fuels is now focusing on blending its E85 with renewable naphtha, resulting in a nearly 100% renewable fuel that is 60% lower in greenhouse gas emissions compared to unleaded gasoline.

"We believe E85 will play a critical role for decades in California as a completely renewable, affordable liquid fuel. It's obvious where policy is headed with electrification, but E85 has the opportunity to become the low carbon "bridge fuel" where electrification infrastructure is lacking. Most of our E85 today is typically sold at more than a $1.00 per gallon discount to unleaded gasoline. In fact, many of our stations are at a $2.00 per gallon discount. This results in 10's of millions of dollars of savings annually to our E85 consumers," said Jones.

California has nearly 1.3 million flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) on the road today representing an immediate potential for 4-5 million metric tons of emissions reduced annually if all FFVs exclusively filled with E85 flex fuel. "Our goal is to continue to build E85 retail stations throughout the state to bring E85 flex fuel closer to neighborhoods of more FFV owners,'' said Jones. "California is a huge state, and there is still an enormous potential to expand our retail E85 footprint."

Media Contact:

Kamila Duncan

[email protected]



SOURCE Pearson Fuels