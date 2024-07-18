HOBOKEN, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As student usage of generative AI surges in higher education, many instructors report lacking an understanding of how AI can support their teaching. To address this gap, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced a new generative AI-powered tool for instructors.

Pearson Unveils AI Tool to Help Educators Save Time and Prioritize Student Learning

Pearson's AI tool for instructors will help educators efficiently create assignments that are personalized for their students. This August, the instructor AI tool will be included in MyLab and Mastering, Pearson's teaching and learning platforms, to enhance how faculty teach. Thousands of instructors currently use MyLab and Mastering to design their courses, assign homework and assessments, and monitor student progress in real time.

While educators are experimenting with gen AI, many remain unsure of how to apply this technology to their teaching. In a recent survey by Ithaka S&R of 2,654 college instructors in the US, 38% felt little to no confidence in their ability to incorporate generative AI into their instructional practices. 36% of instructors said they would find using generative AI for designing syllabi, assignments, and other course materials helpful or very helpful. In contrast, recent Pearson research show more students are already using AI to help them study more efficiently and get good grades.

Similar to how students are saving time, AI tools can help instructors save time and focus more on students. A recent Pearson Skills Outlook report showed the use of generative AI for developing educational programs, plans, or procedures could save US educators nearly 3 million hours a week by 2026, allowing more time for the valuable human task of working directly with students.

"Generative AI is a game-changer for both students and educators. Instructors are still learning how these tools fit into their teaching and optimize their time. We want to help with that," says Chris Hess, Pearson director of AI product management and former biology professor at Butler University. "We're excited to bring faculty members a tool that will enable them to spend more time with their students and less on time-consuming, but important tasks like building assignments."

The instructor AI tools will be available for the Fall 2024 semester in 25 business, math, science, and nursing titles in the US.

"For educators, generative AI presents the opportunity for us to leverage the benefits of AI while maintaining our crucial role as facilitators of learning," said Tracie Miller-Nobles, Accounting Program Chair at Franklin University and Pearson author. "Pearson's instructor AI tool streamlines assignment creation, saving time while empowering each of us to get more comfortable with AI technologies alongside our students."

Since last year, student-focused generative AI study tools have been incorporated into MyLab and Mastering and their integrated Pearson+ eTextbooks to provide personalized step-by-step guidance, content summarization, and explanations for challenging concepts. Millions of students will have access to these tools this fall semester across 50 titles.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning scientists, vetted by subject matter experts, and based on content from Pearson's library of higher education materials. With more than 80% of its products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience.

