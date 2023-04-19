PebblePost Commits to Plant 2 Verified Trees for Every 1 Used with Partner veritree Ahead of Earth Day

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PebblePost , the leading marketing technology platform for the Programmatic Direct Mail channel, announced ahead of Earth Day its partnership with veritree , a data-driven, restorative platform that connects nature-based solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy.

Brands and consumers are more acutely aware of their environmental impact than ever before. PebblePost's "sustainable-by-design" solution offers eco-friendly formats and inks, FSC-certified paper from responsibly managed forests, and reforestation efforts to offset the trees used in the delivery of Programmatic Direct Mail. The company's new partnership with vertitree will allow them to make more informed decisions regarding these reforestation efforts and verify the positive impact created. Together, the companies will plant two verified trees for every tree PebblePost uses in their services, further cementing PebblePost's position as a sought-after growth partner for brands wanting to reduce carbon emissions and protect Earth's natural resources for future generations.

"As a data-driven platform, we love the quantitative and verifiable approach that veritree takes," said Jacob Ross, CEO of PebblePost. "Our brands look to us as a partner to measure Programmatic Direct Mail's (PDM) impact on their marketing, and veritree will now enable us to measure our impact on a key aspect of our commitment to sustainability - planting trees. We are excited to raise the bar further with this new partnership."

veritree utilizes blockchain technology to provide business partners with a fully integrated platform to support field-level data collection, site planning, inventory management, and impact monitoring. The system was built to gather data throughout the lifecycle of a restoration project to provide greater transparency into the entire process. They were first introduced to PebblePost through their sister company tentree, an earth-first lifestyle apparel brand that began working with PebblePost in 2022.

"We are excited to be partnering with PebblePost. The fact that they were already partnering with our sister company, tentree , set us up for a great relationship from the start," said David Luba, Head of Partnerships and Co-founder of veritree. "PebblePost shares our values when it comes to investing in the health of our planet. By embedding verified nature-based solutions into their business, they're taking measurable and meaningful restorative action with every postcard they send."

Programmatic Direct Mail is already an extremely efficient advertising channel, requiring only one-tenth the amount of mail compared to traditional direct mail to achieve the same return on ad spend. As Programmatic Direct Mail continues its growth as a channel, overall paper volume will decrease as spend shifts from more traditional tactics. In the meantime, PebblePost will continue to explore new ways to make this increasingly important channel more sustainable.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with PebblePost," said Derrick Emsley, CEO and Co-Founder of tentree. "From helping us reach new sustainably-minded customers to planting trees with veritree, we're grateful to have the support of PebblePost as we work to restore our planet."

You can track the progress of PebblePost and veritree's reforestation efforts here . To learn more about PebblePost and the solutions they offer, head over to www.pebblepost.com

About PebblePost

PebblePost is the leading marketing technology platform for the Programmatic Direct Mail channel, helping hundreds of brands power profitable growth by engaging people at home with timely, relevant marketing mail that's fueled by online intent, streamlined for speed, and optimized for performance.

By connecting their first-party data to the PebblePost Graph, marketers unlock advanced targeting and optimization features on the PebblePost Platform that make "home" an integral part of their omnichannel strategy, delivering unparalleled performance throughout the customer lifecycle.

Learn more at www.pebblepost.com

About veritree

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects nature-based solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

The success behind tentree's planting program, veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet - planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade. For more information, visit veritree.com .

