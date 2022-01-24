PEBBLES™ CEREAL INTRODUCES THREE NEW WAYS TO SATISFY A PEBBLES CRAVING - ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

PEBBLES Shake Ups! are shaking up the snacking game and are perfect for those that love to snack on their favorite cereal but need a more convenient option. Combining a variety of Post cereals together, PEBBLES Shake Ups! join the emerging breakfast snacks category and come in two bold varieties, and in a variety of packages, including individual snack bags and a 6oz large pouch:

PEBBLES™ SHAKE UPS! COCOA EXPLOSION: A mix-up of Cocoa PEBBLES™ Boulders, Chocolate Honeycomb cereal, and marshmallow bits

PEBBLES™ SHAKE UPS! SWEET & SALTY: A mash-up of Birthday Cake PEBBLES™ Boulders, Waffle Crisp® cereal, and salted pretzel bits. The perfect office or school snack – just throw it in your bag and you're ready when a craving hits

"Cereal has gone beyond the breakfast table and people are looking for even more ways to satisfy their PEBBLES cravings," said Elle Weisenberger, Brand Manager at Post. "On the heels of PEBBLES Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites, we're excited to introduce even more ways for consumers to enjoy the cereals they love in a crunchable, snackable pack."

Lucky for PEBBLES fans, the brand has also introduced Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES, available now. Fans can watch their milk turn chocolatey with each bite of gluten-free crispy rice cereal with marshmallows and delicious cocoa flavor.

"Marshmallow Fruity PEBBLES completely exceeded our expectations," said Amy Brothers, Senior Brand Manager for PEBBLES. "Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES is going to help make mornings a little bit more fun and we can't wait to officially welcome this new flavor to the PEBBLES family."

PEBBLES Shake Ups! and Marshmallow Cocoa PEBBLES are available in select grocery retailers beginning this month. For more information and additional nutritional information, visit postpebblescereal.com and follow PEBBLES on Facebook and Instagram .

About PEBBLES™ Cereal

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for nearly 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter PEBBLES. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a WarnerMedia company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands