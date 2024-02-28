PEBBLES™ Cereal Teams Up with Susan Alexandra for a Berry Sweet Collection

"PEBBLES fans' love extends well beyond the breakfast table. Our fans are true kids at heart who infuse creativity into every aspect of their lives, so teaming up with Susan Alexandra, a woman-owned business known for whimsical, food-forward fashion designs, is the perfect way to celebrate the launch of Berry PEBBLES cereal," says Joe Christenson, Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "We're thrilled to work with Susan Alexandra on this collection, bringing to life the colorful, joyful, fun experience of indulging in a bowl of PEBBLES cereal."

On sale Feb. 28 exclusively on susanalexandra.com, the Susan Alexandra x PEBBLES collection features three, out-of-the-box and multi-sensory designs.

Berry PEBBLES Breakfast Vignette Bag – Bound to be the hottest accessory at the brunch table, this vintage-inspired, breakfast tablescape bag is perfect for the ultimate cereal fan. The sequin and seed-beaded bag features a magnetic snap closure and satin lining (MSRP $275 ).

– Bound to be the hottest accessory at the brunch table, this vintage-inspired, breakfast tablescape bag is perfect for the ultimate cereal fan. The sequin and seed-beaded bag features a magnetic snap closure and satin lining (MSRP ). Tutti-Fruity Berry Bag Charm – Inspired by the Berry PEBBLES cereal colors and delicious, sweet berry flavor, this "Tutti Fruity" Berry PEBBLES charm is a sweet addition to your bag or key ring (MSRP $88 ).

– Inspired by the Berry PEBBLES cereal colors and delicious, sweet berry flavor, this "Tutti Fruity" Berry PEBBLES charm is a sweet addition to your bag or key ring (MSRP ). Berry PEBBLES Cereal Bowl Bag Charm – Flaunt your love of PEBBLES with this stunning beaded charm featuring a bowl of Berry PEBBLES cereal complete with a silver beaded spoon (MSRP $88 ).

The eye-catching, creative and whimsical designs let PEBBLES cereal and Susan Alexandra fans alike express their kid-at-heart energy and creativity through food and fashion.

"In the vibrant tapestry of creativity, where color meets flavor, and imagination intertwines with taste, the collaboration between Susan Alexandra and PEBBLES cereal is a natural symphony of joy," says Susan Korn, founder and creative director of Susan Alexandra. "Our partnership effortlessly blends the bold and the sweet, creating a sensory celebration that transcends the boundaries of art and breakfast and paints a picture of pure delight!"

PEBBLES and Susan Alexandra will also give fans a chance to win the collection through a giveaway on the PEBBLES cereal Instagram (@pebblescereal). Follow @pebblescereal for more information.

The new Berry PEBBLES cereal is a long-term flavor extension within the PEBBLES cereal portfolio. It is available now in the grocery aisles of retailers nationwide alongside fan-favorites: Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES cereal.

For more information on PEBBLES cereal and the PEBBLES cereal portfolio, please visit the brand at postpebblescereal.com and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook (@pebblescereal).

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal rocks! Amazing flavors, crispy crunchy rice, and iconic characters all come together perfectly to create a timeless breakfast classic. Fruity, Cocoa, and our special limited-edition flavors have been making mornings more fun for kids and grown-ups alike for over 50 years. Since the first bowl of PEBBLES™ cereal was poured in 1971 to today, the brand has captured hearts and minds, growing in the process to become the No. 1 selling kids' cereal brand with more than 1.4 billion bowls eaten annually. PEBBLES™ cereal celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021!

One of the most revered cartoons of all time, The Flintstones aired from 1960-1966, and they have returned in countless specials and films. PEBBLES™ cereal, named for Fred and Wilma's daughter, was the first brand ever created around a media character. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit www.postpebblescereal.com .

About Susan Alexandra

SUSAN ALEXANDRA is a lifestyle brand rooted in inclusivity, joy, connection, and color. Best known for beaded bags and jewelry, SA opened its first NYC flagship store in 2021 and branched into new categories such as pet, judaica and homeware. SA has been spotted on celebrities and influencers around the globe and has gained a cult-like, devotional following. Susan Alexandra prides itself on creations that are both iconic and approachable.

Founder SUSAN KORN is driven to create things that dazzle, whether designing a bag in the shape of a martini glass or piece of jewelry dripping in beaded fruit, the effect is at once exciting, nostalgic, and irreverent. Susan is passionate about food - both cooking and consuming - traveling to undiscovered corners of the world, rescuing animals, film, and comedy.

Contact:

Kelsey Zibell

[email protected]

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands