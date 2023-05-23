Peconic Partners Climbs to Number One Spot on Top 20 Best Performing Hedge Funds List from HedgeFollow

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peconic Partners LLC recently reclaimed the industry's number one spot on HedgeFollow's Top 20 Best Performing Hedge Funds list, routinely assembled and published by the independent hedge fund tracker. Amidst news of rising inflation and extreme market volatility, the private investment firm continues to outperform its competitors with a 3-year performance of 191.50%, according to HedgeFollow. Under the strategic leadership of renowned wealth manager William Harnisch, Peconic Partners consistently weathers stormy financial conditions with remarkable performance and stability.

"We warmly congratulate our Investment Team on their exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to our mission," said Harnisch. "The team's relentless effort and dedication have propelled us back to the number one position for the second time in the last three quarters. This is a testament to the robust strategy and cohesive vision that has always defined our approach."

Peconic Partners: Continued Excellence in What Works

Maintaining a consistent strategy and positive performance amidst the headwinds of extraordinary market conditions and economic shifts is what distinguishes investment firms. The consistent inclusion of Peconic Partners in HedgeFollow's Top 20 Best Performing Hedge Funds list is a testament to this, as well as their dedication to excellence and stability.

Peconic Partners has built a reputation for astute investment strategies that balance risk and reward. The firm capitalizes on the expertise of its seasoned team to identify core strategies while diversifying investments across multiple sectors, mitigating risk while identifying and seizing growth opportunities.

The Top 20 Best Performing Hedge Funds list is from HedgeFollow, which tracks regulatory filings of over 10,000 institutional investors to independently identify top-performing funds across multiple strategies.

About Peconic Partners

Peconic Partners is a specialty private investment firm committed to mitigating risk and maximizing returns by leveraging collective and synergistic insights that focus on a top-down view of the markets. With over four decades of history that informs and supports its investment strategies, Peconic Partners has remained a top-tier global hedge fund, routinely ranked highest by industry tracker HedgeFollow. Learn more at: www.peconic.com.

