Pedal Pub Richmond Open Just in Time for Race Weekend

RICHMOND, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the vibrant city of Richmond, Virginia, where the original party bike, Pedal Pub RVA , has rolled onto the scene just in time for NASCAR race weekend. With its launch earlier this summer, Pedal Pub RVA has quickly become a sought-after experience for the Richmond community, offering a delightful and fun-filled outing for families, friends, and work teams alike. Owned by the dynamic duo of Adam Seale and Matt Benoist, this franchise promises unforgettable tours through the lively Scott's Addition community.

Pedal Pub offers tours on 14-seat party bikes with stops at some of the most popular breweries, restaurants, coffee shops and stadiums. The Richmond tours visit spots like Circuit , Slingshot , Three Notch'd , The Park RVA , Starr Hill Brewing , Strangeways Brewing , Bingo Beer Co. and more. The tours are not only a good way to connect with loved ones, they also provide an opportunity for team-building for corporate parties.

Co-owner, Adam Seale says, "We're in the business of creating unforgettable memories! After the pandemic, we're all about breaking free from the monotony and forging in-person connections. Pedal Pub is the ultimate way to explore this fantastic city!"

Pedal Pub is committed to creating fun and safe memory-building experiences for everyone. Each Pedal Pub Pilot is thoroughly trained, and all of the party bikes are outfitted with extensive safety features.

Fellow co-owner Matt Benoist says, "Richmond is the perfect city for a Pedal Pub. With this franchise, we're striving to invest in the local community. Between partnering with the Flying Squirrels baseball team and helping guests discover fun businesses in the area, we are supporting Scott's Addition and the upcoming Diamond District."

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub now has more than 60 locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit pedalpub.com/richmond-va . You can follow Pedal Pub RVA on Facebook and Instagram .

About Pedal Pub:

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour visit www.pedalpubpartybikes.com .

