Pedal to the Metal? More Like Pedal to the Field: Pepsi® and JuJu Smith-Schuster Go for a Ride at Heinz

To get fans amped, Pepsi dropped a digital short featuring JuJu (and a special cameo from Offensive Tackle Zach Banner!) that features the Wide Receiver leading a hilarious virtual bike tour around Heinz Field on his custom Steelers X Pepsi bike. The content kicks off a larger sweeps where fans can enter for a chance to win Steelers memorabilia, or be one of three lucky grand prize winners to receive a one-of-a-kind tricked-out custom bike and join JuJu for an epic ride at Heinz Field.

"My Steelers family knows how much going on a ride means to me," says Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. " I am so pumped to team up with Pepsi and share my love of bike riding and of the game with our fans and roll with lucky winners on an unforgettable bike ride at our Heinz Field home."

"We know this year is going to look a little different for Steelers fans," says Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "So to help bring them some excitement and the game day experience they deserve, Pepsi is working with JuJu and Zach to award three lucky winners a custom Steelers X Pepsi branded bike and the ride of their lives at our home base, Heinz Field."

For a chance to join the fun and take part in the promotion, fans should head to Pepsi's official Steelers fan-portal MadeForSteelersWatching.com to ensure they have everything they need. The fan-portal, which is part of the larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign spotlighting and celebrating the "elite" football watchers around the country, will hold the promotion details, downloadable content and local Pittsburgh and Steelers' specific food and beverage recipes to enjoy this season! Fans can also look out for Steelers co-branded "Black & Yellow" 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans.

