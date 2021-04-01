Pedelec Market to Grow by 14.13 Million Units During 2021-2025|Featuring Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH As Key Players|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Pedelec market: Growing demand for eco-friendly transportation

Mobility plays a vital role in present-day society. In addition, various fuel-driving modes of transportation contribute significantly to the environmental damage. Therefore, there is a growing need for environmental stewardship, which propels the demand for eco-friendly modes of transportation such as pedelecs. Pedelecs are gradually becoming the bicycle of the future. These are not only eco-friendly and reliable, but, have also emerged as recreational modes of transportation integrating the fun of cycling with the advantages of automobiles. In addition, pedelecs are noiseless, emission-free, promote health, require minimal space for parking, and incur significantly low running and maintenance costs. Thus, these advantages are leading these bikes to gain immense popularity across the world, in turn, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The increasing on-road time for commuters and reducing cost of lithium-ion batteries will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the leading segments in the pedelec market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the pedelec market growth?

What are the key trends and opportunities to be explored in the market?

Who are the major vendors, and what are their key offerings in the pedelec market?

Leading Pedelec Market Participants

Accell Group NV

Accell Group NV offers powerful new speed pedelec such as D BURST M11, D BURST MET, and other pedelecs.

BH BIKES EUROPE SL

BH BIKES EUROPE SL offers bicycles such as iLYNX RACE CARBON 8.0 LT, iLYNX RACE CARBON 8.2 LT, and other pedelecs.

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH offers bicycles under the brands such as Kalkhoff, focus, Raleigh, and other pedelecs.

