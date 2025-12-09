Pediatric Associates Family of Companies Launches VaxFacts.info: A Trusted, Pediatrician-Reviewed Resource for Families Seeking Reliable Vaccine Information

The nation's largest pediatric organization creates comprehensive online resource to combat misinformation and empower parents with evidence-based facts

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC), the largest pediatric healthcare organization in the United States, today announced the launch of VaxFacts.info, a free online resource providing families with clear, compassionate, and evidence-based information about childhood vaccines.

Developed and reviewed by PAFC's network of practicing pediatricians who care for more than 1.6 million patients nationwide, VaxFacts.info addresses the questions and concerns parents have about vaccinating their children, offering trustworthy answers backed by science and decades of clinical experience.

Pediatric Associates Family of Companies Launches VaxFacts.info: A Trusted, Pediatrician-Reviewed Resource for Families. Post this

"As pediatricians, we understand that parents want what's best for their children, and it's completely normal to have questions about vaccines," said Dr. Rocky Slonaker, Chief Medical Officer of Pediatric Associates Family of Companies. "VaxFacts.info was created to meet families where they are with empathy, honesty, and the kind of reliable information that can be hard to find amid today's overwhelming flood of online content."

Addressing a Critical Need

In an era of widespread health misinformation, many parents struggle to distinguish credible vaccine information from misleading claims. VaxFacts.info cuts through the noise by providing:

Evidence-based explanations of how vaccines work and why they matter





Clear information about the recommended childhood vaccine schedule





Answers to common parent questions and concerns





Historical context on vaccines as one of the greatest public health success stories in modern medicine





Guidance on what to expect before, during, and after vaccination

A Legacy of Protection

The site reminds families of a sobering historical reality: in the early 1900s, before vaccines were widely available, nearly one in five children in the United States died before their fifth birthday — often from infectious diseases that are now preventable. Thanks to vaccines, diseases such as polio, measles, diphtheria, and whooping cough, which once caused widespread illness and death, are now rare or eliminated in the U.S.

"Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in modern medicine," said Dr. Slonaker. "Our own pediatricians follow the recommended vaccine schedule for their own children and families. We created this resource because we believe every parent deserves access to the same information we rely on."

Backed by Trusted Medical Leadership

The childhood vaccine schedule featured on VaxFacts.info is developed by leading medical experts and reviewed annually to ensure it provides the best protection at the earliest possible age. The schedule is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

VaxFacts.info is now available at no cost to all families seeking reliable vaccine information, regardless of whether they seek care at one of our offices or not.

About Pediatric Associates Family of Companies

Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC) is the largest pediatric organization in the United States, serving more than 1.6 million children annually across more than 250 locations across seven states. With more than 2,100 dedicated team members, PAFC delivers compassionate, evidence-based care that meets families where they are. Nationally supported and locally focused, PAFC provides a personalized, community-centered approach families can trust. For more information, visit thepafc.com.

Media Contact: Amanda Root, 727-433-0139

SOURCE Pediatric Associates