Pediatric Associates Launches New Website to Improve Patient Experiences and Health Outcomes

Florida's Largest Pediatric Practice Takes First Step in Comprehensive Experience Transformation Based on Family Feedback

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC), the largest privately owned primary care pediatric practice in the U.S., today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website for Pediatric Associates in Florida — the first step in a comprehensive transformation of the patient experience based on direct feedback from families.

By removing barriers to care and making it easier for families to access pediatric services, PAFC is investing in both patient satisfaction and children's health.

"We've been listening to families, and they've told us what matters most: easier access, faster answers, and care that feels personal and compassionate," said Scott Powers, CEO of Pediatric Associates Family of Companies. "This website is our first promise kept, but we're not stopping here. Over the next year, we're redesigning every touchpoint — from phone systems to in-office experiences — because we know that when families have better experiences, children have better health outcomes."

Key Features Designed to Improve Patient Experiences:

Mobile-first, intuitive design eliminates barriers to care with easy access anytime, anywhere

Quick appointment booking by provider or location reduces time to care — no login required

Zip code-based office search across 95+ Florida locations, many offering extended hours and specialty services to meet families where they are

Pediatrician-reviewed Knowledge Center empowers families with trusted, evidence-based health information

Enhanced provider search with filters for language, specialty, and gender helps families find the right-fit provider for personalized care

Streamlined access for both new and returning patients creates consistency across the care journey

The website launch is the first in a series of patient experience improvements planned for the next year, including expanded customer service teams, enhanced in-office workflows to reduce wait times, 24/7 telehealth services, and new patient portal tools designed to give families more control over their healthcare journey.

"This website launch represents a cultural shift at PAFC," Powers added. "We're moving from reactive to proactive — anticipating what families need and building systems that support both excellent care and excellent experiences. When you remove friction from healthcare access, you improve outcomes."

The Pediatric Associates website in Florida is the first of PAFC's new websites to launch, with all PAFC brands transitioning to the new experience throughout 2026.

For more information, visit https://www.pediatricassociates.com/.

About Pediatric Associates

Pediatric Associates is part of Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC), which is the largest pediatric organization in the United States, serving more than 1.6 million children annually across more than 250 locations in seven states. Pediatric Associates in Florida has more than 95 locations with more than 950 dedicated team members. Pediatric Associates delivers compassionate, evidence-based care that meets families where they are. Nationally supported and locally focused, Pediatric Associates provides a personalized, community-centered approach families can trust. For more information, visit PediatricAssociates.com.

About Pediatric Associates Family of Companies

Pediatric Associates Family of Companies (PAFC) is the largest pediatric organization in the United States, serving more than 1.6 million children annually across more than 250 locations across seven states. With more than 2,100 dedicated team members, PAFC delivers compassionate, evidence-based care that meets families where they are. Nationally supported and locally focused, PAFC provides a personalized, community-centered approach families can trust. For more information, visit thepafc.com.

