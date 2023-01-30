Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Welcomes Leaders from Marsh McLennan Agency and Nestlé USA to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (www.curethekids.org), the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research and leading champion for families and survivors, announces the appointment of Peter Krause, Southeast region Chief Executive Officer and President, Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), and Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager, Hot Pockets, Nestlé USA, to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome two new directors to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's board. Peter and Bryan embrace our mission to end the deadliest childhood disease and are active and enthusiastic supporters. The energy and insights Peter and Bryan bring to their new roles will be essential to advancing our mission by closing the funding gap in pediatric brain cancer research, elevating the profile of this rare disease, and supporting families throughout their entire cancer journey," says Courtney Davies, CEO and President of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Appointed Marsh McLennan Agency's Southeast region CEO in 2020, Peter Krause oversees MMA's offices in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Tallahassee, Fla. Based in Atlanta, he brings more than 30 years of insurance underwriting, marketing, and leadership experience to the role. He most recently served as president of MMA's Southeast region. Clients, carriers, and colleagues benefit from Peter's exceptional industry knowledge and leadership.

Peter is a longtime volunteer leader within the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's community, spearheading the MMA Southeast Charity Classic since 2018. Under his leadership, the Charity Classic has grown to become the largest single-event fundraiser for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Since it began, the Charity Classic has raised more than $4 million in support of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's mission.

Bryan Waddell currently serves as the Brand Marketing Manager for the Hot Pockets brand at Nestlé USA. Waddell has dedicated his career to driving brand relevance by challenging the status quo. For nearly two decades, he has focused on getting brands excited about bridging digital and physical worlds through uniquely integrated marketing programs.

Prior to his Hot Pockets role, Waddell served as the Head - Creators, Gaming and Esports within Nestlé's Center for Marketing Excellence servicing the full brand portfolio at Nestlé USA. His work centered on growing brands through an engagement first approach that shattered performance benchmarks for CPG brands on TikTok and Twitch. Waddell also serves as a strategic advisor to PBTF GameON.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's research funding, advocacy, and family support have led the way in ending the childhood cancer community's biggest crisis. Dedicated wholly to addressing this rare, but devastating disease and guided by the experiences of patients, survivors, their parents, and siblings, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the only organization to meet families' needs along every step of their cancer journey.

The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, the foundation also funds and advocates for innovative projects that lead to vital discoveries, new clinical trials, and better treatments – all bringing us closer to a cure. We're able to do that because of people and partners committed to supporting families and ending childhood brain cancer. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

