Pediatric Medical Devices Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing prevalence of preterm birth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pediatric medical devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. Also, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, pediatric clinics, and others), product (in vitro diagnostic devices, cardiology devices, anesthesia and respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is due to hospitals being key users who have a significant impact on the growth of the global pediatric medical devices market. The adoption of advanced maternity facilities in developed countries benefits the hospital segment and, as a result, the global pediatric medical devices market. Moreover, according to a government survey, the proportion of women giving birth in a hospital has increased. Hence, the increasing prevalence of preterm birth is notably driving the demand for pediatric medical devices. If a baby is born before 37 weeks of gestation, it is called preterm birth, also known as premature birth. According to the World Health Organization, every year, approximately 15 million babies are born prematurely. This is usually caused by factors such as a six-month interval between pregnancies, in-vitro fertilization, infections in the amniotic fluid and lower genital tract, multiple miscarriages or abortions, multiple pregnancies, and the occurrence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure during delivery. Hence, such factors drive the market growth for pediatric medical devices during the forecast period. Click & get the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Pediatric Medical Devices Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Atom Medical Corp., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Novonate Inc., Pega Medical Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Trimpeks, among others

: 15+, Including Co., Abbott Laboratories, Atom Medical Corp., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Novonate Inc., Pega Medical Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Trimpeks, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Hospitals, Pediatric clinics, and Others), Product (In vitro diagnostic devices, Cardiology devices, Anesthesia and respiratory care devices, Neonatal ICU devices, and Others), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW))

Pediatric medical devices market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Atom Medical Corp., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Novonate Inc., Pega Medical Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Trimpeks.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

An emerging trend in the pediatric medical devices market that is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth is the global adoption of advanced treatment solutions.

The in-vitro diagnostics with immunoassay and molecular diagnostic devices are being rapidly adopted and used to manage and test for cancer, CVD, and infectious kidney diseases, globally.

The availability of advanced treatment care also enables for higher rates of adoption among healthcare providers. For instance, Siemens' Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer is a handheld device that accurately performs ProTime INR (PT/INR) tests.

The growth in esoteric, pathology and genetic testing areas is expected to outpace during the forecast period, despite the routine diagnostic tests having a higher volume of activity.

Hence, as the market for specialty testing grows, laboratories increasingly prefer to buy in bulk from a single trusted partner rather than purchasing individual analyzers, which boosts the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

A major challenge hindering the growth of the pediatric medical devices during the forecast period are the stringent regulatory requirements.

There are various guidelines for manufacturers and marketers of baby-warming devices put forth by several regulatory bodies. For instance, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies in the EU play an important role in approving these devices and their components.

According to the approval procedures, the products should meet stringent regulatory requirements before being released to the market, failing to which, the product under consideration will be rejected during the approval process. This results in losses for the manufacturer.

The regulatory requirements differ from country to country. The various formalities, particularly for medical devices, can be expensive for manufacturers.

For instance, to obtain premarket approval, a company must pay the FDA a minimum of USD 62,000 , and the process takes a long time.

, and the process takes a long time. Thus, such factors impede the market growth of the pediatric medical devices during the forecast period.

The pediatric medical devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects. Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Pediatric Medical Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pediatric medical devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pediatric medical devices market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pediatric medical devices market across North America , Asia , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pediatric medical devices market vendors

Related Reports:

The ortho pediatric devices market size is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. This ortho pediatric devices market research report extensively covers ortho pediatric devices market segmentation by product (trauma and deformities, smart implants, spine, and sports medicine) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing incidence of pediatric orthopedic injuries is notably driving the ortho pediatric devices market growth.

The medical devices market size is expected to increase by USD 155.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers medical devices market segmentations by product (therapeutic and surgical, PMDMID, and other medical devices) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of diseases is notably driving the medical devices market growth.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.66 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Atom Medical Corp., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Novonate Inc., Pega Medical Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Trimpeks Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

