Pediatric Occupational Therapy Expert Kathy Schleifer of Pueblo Explains How Feeding Therapy Helps Children Who Struggle With Food for HelloNation

PUEBLO, Colo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why do some children refuse certain foods or react strongly to textures during meals? A HelloNation article explores this question through the expertise of Kathy Schleifer, Pediatric Therapy Expert in Pueblo. The article examines how feeding therapy Pueblo professionals help children overcome picky eating, oral-motor coordination difficulties, and sensory processing challenges that make mealtimes stressful for families.

Kathy Kyffin Schleifer, MHS, OTR Speed Speed

Feeding therapy Pueblo programs are designed to uncover the reasons behind a child's eating habits rather than simply labeling them as picky eaters. Schleifer explains that for many children, food aversion is less about taste and more about how their body perceives texture, temperature, and sound. A crunchy snack might feel overwhelming, while a soft food could be difficult to control in the mouth. When these sensations cause discomfort, children often avoid those foods completely, leading to limited diets and frustration at home.

The HelloNation article describes how pediatric occupational therapists in Pueblo guide families through gentle, play-based approaches to improve comfort with food. Feeding therapy starts with a thorough feeding assessment, where the occupational therapist observes how a child handles different textures and identifies patterns related to oral-motor coordination and sensory response. These evaluations allow therapists to create individualized plans that support both the child's physical development and emotional confidence at the table.

Feeding therapy Pueblo sessions often include fun, low-pressure activities that allow children to explore food in ways that feel safe. Schleifer notes that progress may begin with touching or smelling food before tasting it. This gradual approach helps children feel in control of their experiences while strengthening oral-motor skills and sensory tolerance. By improving coordination and comfort, therapy encourages children to expand their food choices naturally over time.

The HelloNation article emphasizes that feeding therapy is not about forcing children to eat but about helping them build trust with food. For families, this shift changes mealtime from a daily battle into an opportunity for connection. Parents are active participants in each session, learning strategies to handle resistance calmly and positively. This involvement helps parents maintain consistent routines and reinforces what children learn during therapy.

Children who benefit from feeding therapy include those diagnosed with autism, developmental delays, or sensory processing differences. However, Schleifer points out that many children without formal diagnoses also experience mealtime challenges that can interfere with growth and nutrition. Addressing these issues early through feeding therapy Pueblo professionals can prevent long-term stress and promote healthy child development.

A key part of this therapy process involves improving oral-motor coordination—the ability to chew, swallow, and manage food effectively. When muscles in the mouth and jaw are weak or poorly coordinated, eating can feel tiring or unpleasant. The HelloNation feature explains that occupational therapists use specific exercises and play activities to strengthen these muscles, making eating easier and more enjoyable. As coordination improves, so does confidence, leading to more relaxed and balanced meals.

Sensory processing also plays a central role in the success of feeding therapy. Schleifer and her team at Pueblo Pediatric Therapy Center help children learn how to manage sensations that once caused discomfort. Through consistent exposure and gentle encouragement, children develop tolerance for a wider range of textures and flavors. This sensory progress often translates into improved behavior, focus, and emotional regulation beyond mealtime.

Parents often report that once their child feels more comfortable with food, the entire household benefits. Meals become calmer, routines more predictable, and stress levels decrease. The HelloNation article highlights that feeding therapy encourages not only better eating habits but also stronger family relationships. When parents understand the "why" behind their child's behavior, they can approach each meal with empathy and patience rather than frustration.

Feeding therapy Pueblo programs emphasize gradual improvement, celebrating small steps such as trying a new food or sitting at the table longer. These achievements build momentum, teaching children that progress happens through exploration and support. Schleifer's approach centers on creating a positive foundation where children can rediscover the joy of eating without pressure.

Ultimately, the goal of feeding therapy is to restore harmony to mealtime and confidence to families. By combining occupational therapy techniques with compassion and collaboration children thrive both nutritionally and emotionally. Schleifer believes that every child deserves the chance to enjoy food, grow confidently, and feel understood in their unique developmental journey.

How Feeding Therapy in Pueblo Helps Children Who Struggle With Food features insights from Kathy Schleifer, Pediatric Therapy Expert of Pueblo, CO, in HelloNation.

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