Pediatric Urgent Care Receives Investment from Praesidian Capital

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made an anchor investment in Care+ Pediatric Urgent Care which is set to open its first of several locations at the northeast corner of Britton & May Avenue in Oklahoma City on January 9th, 2023.

Kevin Burke, Praesidian Managing Director said, "We feel this business solves a need that exists between primary care providers and emergency rooms in secondary and tertiary markets and we're excited to partner with the Care+ team to help scale their business."

Jason Drattell, Founder of Praesidian Capital, commented, "We are excited to expand on our activity in the healthcare sector as we grow our footprint in the region and look forward to making similar future investments in Oklahoma and surrounding states."

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm, based out of Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

