Praesidian Backed Pediatric Urgent Care Opens Second Location

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Oklahoma City with offices in New York and London, is pleased to announce the opening of Care+ Pediatrics' second location in the Oklahoma City area. The new clinic, located at 1221 N. Kelly Avenue, Edmond, OK, officially opened its doors to the community on July 8, 2024. Praesidian was an early investor in Care+ Pediatrics, making its initial investment in January 2023.

Jason Drattell, Founder of Praesidian, said, "We are thrilled with Care+ Pediatrics' growth as it continues to address the need for pediatric urgent care services. The success of the first location has demonstrated the strong demand for high-quality, accessible care, and we are excited to bring these services to the Edmond community."

Kevin Burke, Praesidian Managing Director, added, "The opening of this second location is a testament to the hard work of the Care+ Pediatrics team. We are excited to continue our partnership and look forward to further expansion."

About Care+ Pediatrics
Care+ Pediatrics, led by Vanderbilt university-trained pediatrician Dr. Justin Pespisa, is a trusted provider of quality pediatric medicine. The clinic is equipped for onsite digital x-rays read by board-certified radiologists. Care+ Pediatrics also treats lacerations, splint broken bones, tests for COVID, flu and RSV, complete sports physicals, and more. To learn more, visit www.carepluspediatrics.com.

About Praesidian Capital
Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, specializing in companies with $2 - $10 million of EBITDA across various industries including consumer products, business services, niche manufacturers, family entertainment and healthcare. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

