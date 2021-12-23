Pedram Salimpour Joins HealthpointCapital Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthpointCapital, the leading private equity firm focused on musculoskeletal health care, is proud to announce Pedram Salimpour, MD as a member of its Board of Advisors.

Salimpour, a physician-scientist, author of over dozens of medical journal articles and national and international presentations, and healthcare entrepreneur is a managing partner at Plymouth Holdings, a healthcare-focused firm, and the co-founder and CEO of Pierce Health Solutions, an enterprise dedicated to providing health care solutions to large U.S. based companies.

Salimpour, who holds also a master's degree in public health with a specialty in health services administration from UCLA, earned his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the Keck School of Medicine of USC Medical Center. While attending BU, Salimpour received the Merck Research Award, Alpha Omega Alpha Research Award, is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, and was twice awarded the American College of Physicians' Research Award.

In addition to Salimpour's current work in healthcare, he has served as co-founder of three other successful enterprises, including Nexcare Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income families and foster children gain access to health care services; Plymouth Health, which acquired the 300 bed Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego; and CareNex Health Services, a company committed to improving care in neonatal intensive care units throughout the U.S.

Salimpour has also served as the youngest ever president of the Los Angeles County Medical Association as well as on the board of directors at his alma maters — BU School of Medicine and the UCLA School of Public Health. In 2015, Dr. Salimpour was the keynote speaker at the annual Scientific Colloquium at the Whitehead Institute at MIT. He is a founding board member of the UC Riverside School of Medicine at the University of California, Riverside and is the founding chairman of the board of directors of Discovery Cube Los Angeles. Salimpour also serves as Commissioner for the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions board, with over $25 billion under management.

About HealthpointCapital

Founded in 2002, HealthpointCapital is the leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the musculoskeletal sector. The firm is led by CEO and founder John H. Foster and Mike Mogul, former group president, Orthopaedics and Spine, at Stryker Corporation and former CEO of DJO Global, a former portfolio company of Blackstone. HealthpointCapital brings together extensive medical device operating experience, a strong private equity track record, and an extensive network of clinical distributor and strategic company relationships to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. Notable recent exits for HealthpointCapital include OrthoSpace (acquired by Stryker), Blue Belt Technologies (acquired by Smith & Nephew) and BioHorizons (acquired by Henry Schein). For additional information, visit www.healthpointcapital.com .

