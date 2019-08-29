Peed Family Donates $20,000 to Sioux Falls Food Pantry for Repairs & Food Replacement Following Accident

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global founders Tom and Rhonda Peed recently donated $20,000 to The Banquet, a volunteer-based "meal ministry" based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, after a sprinkler head malfunctioned and contaminated the food stored in the walk-in freezer. When the organization reached out for donations to replace thousands of dollars' worth of food, the Peed family answered the call.

"The Banquet is a pillar of the Sioux Falls community, offering meals to people in need and providing children with backpacks and school supplies as part of its Supply Our Students program," said the Peed family. "We are proud to support this organization, and its volunteers, so it can continue its important mission."

After receiving the donation, The Banquet completed a three-phase sanitation process, installed a new sprinkler head, and prepared to put the freezer back in use. "This extremely generous gift from the Peed family will not only help with repairs, but also help with replacing all of the frozen meat that was lost in the accident," said Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, executive director at The Banquet. "The Banquet is humbled by the Peeds' generosity. There are no words to express our gratitude."

Founded in 1985, The Banquet serves 13 meals per week at two locations, all of which are prepared by volunteers. In 2017 alone, the organization provided 196,000 meals, with 25,000 of those feeding children under the age of 12 years old. Click here to make a donation to The Banquet, or view the Wish List to find out more about the organization's current needs.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, with locations nationwide and around the world, including offices in Sioux Falls. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills

www.Sandhills.com

human-resources@Sandhills.com

(402) 479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global