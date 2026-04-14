Peer AI Expands Platform to Provide Real-time Program Visibility and Predict Regulatory Queries

Company delivering unified platform for life sciences to accelerate the regulatory path from molecule to medicine

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer AI today announced expanded capabilities to deliver a unified agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences regulatory submissions. New innovations include real-time visibility and control across every document and predictive intelligence that helps teams align submissions with what regulators expect before they file.

Regulatory submissions remain one of drug development's most fragmented, manual, and reactive workflows, managed today through standalone solutions that don't provide a complete picture of filings in progress. Teams track document status through emails, spreadsheets, project meetings, and labor-intensive content management systems, and respond to regulatory queries only after agencies raise them, with every round-trip adding months to the timeline. This leads to nearly one-third of FDA submissions having quality issues, regulators rejecting almost 75% of applications, and delays averaging 435 days.

Peer AI supports the full regulatory lifecycle with a single unified platform to author documents, orchestrate submissions, and anticipate regulatory queries – all powered by agentic AI. Now life sciences companies can drive consistency across their processes, quickly surface reasoning behind every decision in their filing, and accelerate time to submission.

"With one agentic AI platform that connects documentation, data, and decision-making, life sciences organizations can accelerate the regulatory path from molecule to medicine," said Anita Modi, CEO and co-founder of Peer AI. "Regulatory teams can use AI agents to see and understand every document and dependency across their program. Our platform accumulates institutional knowledge with every filing, and the value compounds with every program they run."

Orchestrate: Keep every program on track

The Peer AI platform now turns reactive status-checking into proactive program visibility and control. The new Command Center gives regulatory leaders a unified view of documents, deliverables, and dependencies across a program. Teams see bottlenecks before they cascade, track resource capacity in real time, and receive advance warning when upstream delays threaten downstream timelines.

Anticipate: Predict queries before you file

Peer AI's predictive intelligence analyzes regulatory review patterns by therapeutic area, submission type, and review committee, including prior submission history, to anticipate the queries a team is likely to receive and help prepare answers. Teams can proactively identify and resolve gaps during authoring, improving regulatory alignment before they file. Every AI-assisted decision is recorded and traceable, so institutional knowledge stays in the platform even as team members change over a program's full lifecycle.

Author: Draft documents faster drafts with higher quality

These new innovations build upon Peer AI's AI-powered document authoring that enables medical writing teams to draft CSRs, protocols, INDs, and other regulatory documents 55–94% faster. Together, document authoring captures operational data that flows directly into Command Center, and program visibility powers the predictive models that strengthen future submissions. Over time, teams can drive shorter time to submission, stronger regulatory alignment, and faster time to market.

To learn more about Peer AI's new platform innovations and to book a demo, visit getpeer.ai.

About Peer AI

Peer AI is the agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences regulatory submissions to accelerate the regulatory path from molecule to medicine. The platform enables regulatory teams to author documents faster, track and manage every deliverable and dependency across a program in real time, and anticipate the queries regulators are likely to raise before a submission is filed. Peer AI serves pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organizations worldwide, is backed by top investors, and led by industry veterans with decades of experience in AI and life sciences. For more information, visit getpeer.ai.

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal

Roger That Communications for Peer AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Peer TechBio Inc.