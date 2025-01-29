Peer-Led Sources of Strength Program Creates Healthier School Cultures, Drastically Reducing Suicide Attempts by 29%

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer leadership and meaningful connections can save lives. According to a new study funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine , Sources of Strength's (Sources) prevention model helps reduce suicide attempts among high school students by an astonishing 29%.

Conducted in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the University of Rochester and the University of North Carolina, the study is especially important in the face of steadily rising suicide attempts and fatality rates among adolescents and young adults.

"Young people have a tremendous power to create positive transformation in their schools and communities," said Scott LoMurray, CEO of Sources of Strength. "When students and caring adults partner together and are empowered to create protective communities of connection, belonging and wellbeing, they are not only preventing crises but are actively cultivating the conditions of a well world. This study is a pivotal moment for youth mental health and suicide prevention. The evidence shows that upstream, strength-based prevention programs like Sources of Strength work and can save lives."

For nearly 30 years, Sources has been committed to empowering youth and adults to build resilience, foster meaningful connections, prevent suicide and promote mental well-being. By training diverse student leaders and harnessing the power of peer social influence, Sources transforms school environments and empowers students to create cultures of hope, help and strength.

The study included 20 high schools in Colorado involving over 6,500 students in total. Of that group, 226 student peer leaders and 79 adult advisors were trained by certified Sources staff.

Key findings from the study include:

29% Fewer Suicide Attempts: The program helped reduce suicide attempts among high school students by nearly a third—a huge step forward in saving lives.





Students Create Big Change: By empowering students to foster healthy and protective cultures, the program builds stronger, more connected schools where students feel seen, valued and supported.





Innovative Public Health Approach: According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10–24, making it a pressing public health issue. This approach is promising for being able to reduce suicide at a population level.





Demonstrated Effectiveness across Diverse Demographics: The study showed the program is effective for teens from many backgrounds, including different genders, races and ethnicities, showing its ability to help diverse communities.





The study showed the program is effective for teens from many backgrounds, including different genders, races and ethnicities, showing its ability to help diverse communities. Support for Students Facing Trauma: The study was funded to examine Source's potential impact on sexual violence and harassment prevention. A cautious interpretation of the evidence suggests that Sources may not prevent suicide attempts among students who have recently experienced sexual violence, highlighting the need for additional intervention support for this high-risk group.

"Sources of Strength is a prevention approach designed to foster resilience and belonging within school communities," said Jarrod Hindman, COO of Sources of Strength. "We take a public health approach by casting a wide net with a focus on prevention and protective factors. The program illustrates a paradigm shift for the way we think of suicide prevention. Historically, the field has focused on a more medical intervention approach. These findings underscore what great promise programs like Sources can have in reducing suicide attempts for general populations. Kids who reach a level of acuity – caused by sexual or other trauma, for example -- will always need more assistance like therapy, intervention and other treatments. But it's exciting to think of Sources as a bright spot in a pressing public health crisis. Our peer-led approach creates a foundation for healthier, more connected schools where every student can thrive."

Considered one of the first suicide prevention programs to demonstrate effectiveness using Peer Leaders, Sources is presently partnering with thousands of elementary, middle and high schools. The organization also works with dozens of universities large and small, LGBTQ+ centers and organizations, cultural community centers, faith-based groups, detention centers and the military. Additionally, Sources has a powerful Elementary Curriculum that is an approved program on the Suicide Prevention Resources Center's Best Practices Registry. Today, there are active Sources teams in most states and Canadian Provinces, in rural, urban, suburban, tribal and Indigenous communities across North America.

"Sources of Strength was founded as a grassroots prevention model, grounded in the vision that moving upstream, focusing on strengths and empowering young people can save lives and transform communities," said LoMurray. "This study underscores the power of fostering connection, belonging and strength—creating environments where all people are supported to navigate life's ups and downs with resilience, community and hope."

For more information on Sources of Strength or to access the study, visit sourcesofstrength.org .

