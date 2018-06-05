Peerless-AV® Introduces New Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display at InfoComm 2018

Featuring a patented Dynamic Thermal Transfer™ system that allows the display to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -31°F to 140°F, the Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display is ideal for any digital signage application, including sporting venues, theme parks, transportation, retail, education, hospitality, and more.

With the highest environmental rating in its class and a high TNI panel, the Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display thrives in all applications, especially in direct sunlight, without compromising the life of the panel or its color accuracy.

"We are excited to expand our line of Xtreme™ outdoor displays to include a solution with advanced features, like increased brightness and remote monitoring functionality, that end-users are looking for," said Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV. "With the Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display, our customers are able to create compelling messages in a bright atmosphere while having the capabilities to tunnel through an IP address and monitor their displays' health and wellness, viewing data in real time."

Available in 43", 49", 55", and 65", the Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display comes with a rich feature set that includes:

Remote and local monitoring functionality

2500 nits of brightness to combat high ambient lighting conditions

Widest operating temperature range in its class (-31°F to 140°F)

Updated input panel/compartment and cord cover

IK10 rated impact resistant safety cover glass for protection against damage

Optic bonding element for improved direct sunlight readability and contrast

Completely sealed IP68 encasement to ward off any liquid or solid particle ingress

Quarter wave plate polarizer allows for landscape or portrait orientation for a flexible install

IR control lockout and button board lockout for secure installations

Peerless-AV's Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays will be available in June 2018 through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.

