Peerless-AV® Introduces Three Redesigned SmartMount® Articulating Wall Mounts

Newly designed mounting systems offer enhanced durability, refined adjustment and versatile placement for simplified large display installations

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerless-AV®, a leading designer and manufacturer of audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to announce the launch of three new redesigned SmartMount® Articulating Wall Mounts. The new models, SA752PU (43"-65"+ displays), SA761PU (43" to 75"+ displays), and SA771PU (50" to 90"+ displays), are revolutionizing display mounting with enhanced versatility, simplified installation, and ability to accommodate larger displays.

Peerless-AV SmartMount Articulating Wall Mounts

Key improvements of the redesigned SmartMount® Articulating Wall Mounts include a high-quality steel construction for exceptional strength for long-term use, and longer arms offering a wider viewing range for displays over 65". The robust cast aluminum arms with brass brushings ensure mounts can support heavier displays with smooth articulation without compromising stability and security.

The redesigned models also feature enhanced flexibility with upgraded adapter brackets and more versatile VESA® placement. With three attachment options on the adaptor bracket to accommodate upper, center, and lower VESA® patterns, it is easier to replace displays within the existing mount. The refined Hook and Hang™ feature with a larger landing area makes attaching heavier displays easier. Complete with a durable powder-coated finish, the redesigned mounts are scratch and chip resistant, ensuring a sleek finish even with frequent adjustments.

"These mounts are much anticipated and exemplify our commitment to continuous enhancement of our core products in anticipation of evolving market trends," said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President at Peerless-AV. "The redesign of this popular SmartMount® Articulating Wall Mount series reflects the evolving LCD display support requirements of customers across a wide range of sectors including hospitality, education, corporate and government. We will continue to future-proof our existing systems to ensure installers have the best integration experience."

The SmartMount® Articulating Wall Mount series features innovative features for hassle-free installation and versatile use, such as the I-shaped adapter to ensure displays are centered and Locking Tilt technology to easily find the perfect viewing angle.

Each model allows for 90-degree pivoting for precise display positioning and easy 5-degree post-installation leveling. Offering an increased swivel for large displays, the SA752PU model extends displays up to 30.1" or retracts 3.0" from walls, while the SA761PU and SA771PU models extend displays up to 30.5" or retracts 3.0" from the wall with a newly improved ±8.0" (203mm) horizontal adjustment range to help center displays on a wall even if your stud spacing is not centered.

The In-Wall box accessories (IB14X9-W, IB14X14-W) and open-access design make accessing power or AV devices easier with flexible placement options. Cable management is also upgraded with snap-in-place covers and the versatile wall plate supports 16" and 20" stud spacing and extension to 24" spacing with the ACC-SAWPE accessory. Snap-on covers hide the wall plates and hardware to guarantee a sleek and professional finish.

For more information about Peerless-AV's new SmartMount® Articulating Wall Mounts, please visit peerless-av.com .

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 80 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, dvLED and LCD video wall systems, completely integrated kiosks, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or high-volume custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com.

Connect with Peerless-AV via social media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook, Twitter , YouTube , and Vimeo .

Media Contact

Amanda Whited

[email protected]

732-212-0823 x409

SOURCE Peerless-AV