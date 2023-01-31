Peerless® Faucet Showcases New Updates, ADA Functionality and More at 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

"When we began thinking through what 2023 would look like for Peerless, we took an outsider's approach and thought, 'What can we provide that brings more design-forward function on a daily basis?'" says Peerless Senior Brand Manager, Kiran Singh. "From implementing our fastest growing finish to one of our collections to offering ADA-accessible fixtures, Peerless once again reminds the kitchen and bath industry that functionality and on-trend can meet affordability."

More details about the latest brand innovations and bath expansion below:

Matte Black Finish : Peerless is bringing the popular finish of Matte Black to the Parkwood ® Kitchen and Bath Collection. The new finish brings a modern flare to the transitionally-styled faucet to provide organic flow and elegance, all at an attainable price. The finish expansion now features the below:





Single-Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet





Single-Handle Pullout Kitchen Faucet





Two-Handle Kitchen Faucet





Two-Handle Kitchen Faucet with Spray





Soap Dispenser







BATH:



Single-Handle Lavatory Faucet





Two-Handle Centerset Lavatory Faucet (with two height options)





Two-Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet





Tub and Shower Trim Kit





Roman Tub Trim Kit

Precept ® Bathroom Collection Expansion – ADA + Bath Accessories : The new additions to Precept ® Bathroom Collection deliver more than just a modern touch to the bathroom. The ADA tub & shower with hand shower and the line matched accessories help create a coordinated and accessible space without compromising on aesthetics or functionality. Designed for all, the expansion now features the below:

ADA grab bar 24"



Bath accessories



Toilet paper holder



Double toilet paper holder



Towel ring



Robe hook



Double robe hook



Towel bar 18" & 24"





POWERush™ : Peerless' top-of-the-line showering experience is now here with POWERush™ technology. It uses larger water drops in a unique wave pattern for a more drenching sensation, so all you have to worry about is running the water.





: Peerless is debuting four new shower heads, including one featuring the new POWERush™ technology. Specifics on the different shower heads are below: 5-Function Shower Head with POWERush™



8-Inch Square Single-Function Shower Head



8-Inch Round Single-Function Shower Head



4-Function Shower Head

In addition, the Peerless® brand will be showcasing its Flute Kitchen and Bath Collections for the first time in-person at KBIS. The collections feature a modern design and simple silhouettes for one of the most striking collections to date for the brand.

All brand updates will be showcased this year at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), January 31 – February 2 in Las Vegas, NV (Booth #N2039).

For more information about Peerless and its offerings, visit www.peerlessfaucet.com or follow Peerless on Instagram, Facebook or Pinterest.

About the Peerless® brand

The Peerless brand believes beautiful design should always be within reach. Meaning "without equal," the Peerless brand uniquely melds style with affordability to create a diverse portfolio of products for the kitchen and bath, from various faucet configurations to a full range of shower products. Since 1971, the Peerless brand has offered innovative solutions to consumers and trade professionals. The Peerless brand serves as the affordable design solution in the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a global kitchen and bath products organization and a WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

WaterSense® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

