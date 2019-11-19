Peerless Network and Ribbon Team Up to Help Businesses Mitigate Unwanted Robocalls

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) today announced that Peerless Network , a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services and a global disruptor in the telecom industry delivering high quality voice solutions for enterprise customers worldwide, is leveraging Ribbon's industry-leading security technology to power its new offering designed to combat robocalling. Peerless CallTrue delivers its customers more power to fight unwanted robo and nuisance calls.

Through its call authentication (SHAKEN/STIR) standards , the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has mandated that service providers adopt SHAKEN/STIR as soon as possible to help mitigate robocalls and prevent bad actors from using caller ID spoofing. SHAKEN/STIR stands for Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) and the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR).

Peerless CallTrue goes beyond the FCC's mandate and gives its customers additional technological means to fight robocalls by providing simple recorded messaging that asks callers to enter commands, such as "please press 2" to verify the caller is human. This significantly enhances productivity by eliminating time a business' customer service or sales representatives spends on unwanted calls, and ensures that a business' inbound call data is not skewed with spam calls.

"While competitors may claim to block robocalls, Peerless Network has added customer-first, cutting-edge technology from Ribbon to allow our end-users to leverage a much more advanced method to mitigate robocalls," said John Barnicle, President and CEO of Peerless Network. "Peerless CallTrue is a pivotal component in transforming the SHAKEN/STIR era by enabling customers to take greater control over the calls their businesses receive."

Ribbon's SHAKEN/STIR solution includes new software functionality in its virtual and appliance-based Session Border Controller (SBC) and its virtual Policy and Routing (PSX) solutions, which have been validated on their compliance to the caller authentication standards developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS).

Barnicle added, "Ribbon is a proven industry leader with a customer-first, innovative focus and we share those same values. Ribbon's advanced technology for SHAKEN/STIR is a game changer for businesses looking to effectively combat unwanted calls."

"Peerless Network is already a leader when it comes to delivering their global customer base high-quality voice solutions, so it should come as no surprise that they would take a proactive leadership role in protecting their customers against one of the biggest problems facing the telecommunications industry," said Steven Bruny, Interim Co-President and CEO of Ribbon. "In addition to being fully compliant with the FCC's SHAKEN/STIR standards, they have gone even further to ensure the protection of their customers with their new Peerless CallTrue offering, which empowers Peerless customers with a better option than just blocking calls. We are delighted that they have entrusted our SHAKEN/STIR technology to help protect their customers from robocalls."

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com .

About Peerless Network

Peerless Network is a leading-edge provider of telecommunications services that delivers the highest quality voice solutions for VoIP and enterprise customers worldwide. As a disruptor in the telecom industry, Peerless Network is a reliable network that scales efficiencies, lowers customer costs, increases quality and automates telecom workflows with ease of implementation via its portfolio of cutting-edge products and services. Peerless' automated platforms, the Cloud PBX, the Peerless Portal and ANImate, are value-added platforms allowing channel partners to easily provision SIP trunking channels, telephone numbers, local and domestic/international long distance and toll-free services from one advanced system. Peerless is dedicated to driving innovation and bringing value to customers by expanding our suite of products, services and markets we serve. Peerless Network is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.peerlessnetwork.com and follow Peerless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

