Peerspace Announces Houston Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace, the world's largest marketplace for hourly rentals of unique spaces for events, meetings, photo shoots and media productions, today announced the expansion of their offering to Houston, Texas . Peerspace provides simple booking of over 10,000 venues along with expert support. Peerspace locations are currently available in areas including San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC and Atlanta – with more locales slated to be added throughout 2019.

"We make it easy for anyone to find and rent a unique and inspiring space for their next meeting, party, photo shoot – or any special occasion," said Eric Shoup, CEO at Peerspace. "Houston has a wide range of truly amazing buildings, bars and venues, and we're excited to work with owners enabling them to generate income from their spaces that otherwise may go unused during certain times of the week or year."

Peerspace's expanding catalog of unique spaces and locations range from an authentic Brooklyn Coffee Shop to a 1906 Historic Church in Pasadena, California to a Downtown Chicago office in one of the nation's tallest buildings and now, a 75-Acre Horse Ranch outside of Houston .

Peerspace enables property owners to generate income from their facilities, offices and spaces – which otherwise may remain empty or underutilized seasonally or on certain days of the week. For event and meeting planners, Peerspace removes the hassles of intricate booking negotiations and paperwork, while Peerspace's expert support provides knowledgeable guidance and service to make sure events go off without a hitch.

Notable Houston locations now available for hourly rental include:

"Peerspace has been great for business. We've had our listings up for only a few weeks and already have multiple bookings in our calendar," said Keagen Harley, a Houston-based Peerspace host. "The Peerspace team is easy to work with, and respond quickly when we have questions. I highly recommend Peerspace to both hosts and renters."



About Peerspace

Peerspace provides access to cities' best places to meet, create, and celebrate, removing the hassle of securing a space for events while making it easy for anyone to rent out their space. The Peerspace community marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points – from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios – so people have a choice of places to get together. By making their space available to an audience of millions, Peerspace makes it easy for both individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra income from their space.



Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES.





