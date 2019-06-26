Peerspace Hourly Venue Rental Service Announces Philadelphia Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace , the world's largest marketplace for hourly rentals of unique spaces for events, meetings, photo shoots and media productions, today announced the expansion of their offering to Philadelphia . Peerspace provides simple booking of over 10,000 venues along with expert event support. Peerspace locations are currently available in areas including San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC and Atlanta – with more locales to be added throughout 2019.

"We make it easy for anyone to find and rent a truly unique space for meetings, parties, social media content creation, film shoots – or any special occasion," said Eric Shoup, CEO at Peerspace. "Philadelphia is full of historical awe-inspiring buildings, bars, lofts and spaces. We're excited to work with owners to enable them to generate income from their amazing spaces that would otherwise go unused during certain times of the week or year."

Notable Peerspace Philadelphia locations include a Historical Mansion featured in a Super Bowl Commercial , a Lofted Creative Studio , a Downtown Theater and a Trendy Coffee Shop blocks from Washington Square. To view more Peerspace Philadelphia locations, please visit: https://www.peerspace.com/venues/philadelphia--pa

"Peerspace has been a wonderful way to keep my loft productive and offer it to others who need the lighting, equipment and facilities to produce beautiful, professional content," said Nakisha Hodge, a Philadelphia-based lifestyle blogger and Peerspace host . "It's awesome to be able to provide this space for YouTubers, bloggers, artists and social media influencers to collaborate and produce the work they have envisioned."

Peerspace enables property owners to generate income from their facilities, offices and spaces – which otherwise may remain empty or underutilized seasonally or on certain days of the week. For event and meeting planners, Peerspace removes the hassles of intricate booking negotiations and paperwork, while Peerspace's expert support provides knowledgeable guidance and service to make sure events go off without a hitch.

Peerspace's nationwide catalog of unique spaces and locations range from an authentic Brooklyn Coffee Shop to a 1906 Historic Church in Pasadena, California to a Downtown Chicago office in one of the nation's tallest buildings and now, a 70's Era Recording Studio in Philadelphia.

For more information on hosting, or to sign up to make you space available through Peerspace, please visit: https://www.peerspace.com/host

View highlights of Peerspace's beautiful locations on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/peerspace/

About Peerspace

Peerspace provides access to cities' best places to meet, create and celebrate, removing the hassle of securing a space for events while making it easy for anyone to rent out their space. The Peerspace marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points – from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios – so people have a choice of places to get together. By making their space available to an audience of millions, Peerspace makes it easy for both individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra income from their space.



Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES.





