Peerspace Launches 2.0 iPhone App For Instant Bookings Of Hourly Event, Meeting and Production Rentals

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace , the world's largest marketplace for hourly rentals of unique spaces for events, meetings, photo shoots, and media productions, today announces the 2.0 version of their iPhone app now available on the Apple App Store . Peerspace makes it easy for anyone to find and rent inspiring spaces by the hour for meetings, events, photo shoots and more. Peerspace unlocks significant income for property owners for their facilities, galleries, offices, and spaces – which may otherwise remain empty or underutilized seasonally or on certain days of the week.

Over 10,000 venues are available on Peerspace for hourly rental throughout the United States with a focus on metros including San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, and Atlanta – with more locales slated to be added throughout 2019.

New Peerspace 2.0 app features include expanded location search and activity selection, advanced filtering by guest capacity, price, amenities and more, the ability to search by activity type, and Instant Booking – a new way to easily book the desired venue. For more information please visit, www.peerspace.com .

"Increasingly, we see our customers book their meetings and events on-the-go," said Eric Shoup, CEO at Peerspace. "We believe the future is where booking and hosting events is so easy that it can all be done with a few taps on your phone. Our 2.0 app is a big step towards that vision."

Peerspace's expanding catalog of unique spaces and locations range from an authentic Brooklyn Coffee Shop to a 1906 Historic Church in Pasadena, California to a Downtown Chicago office in one of the nation's tallest buildings and a 75 Acre Horse Ranch outside of Houston .

For event and meeting planners, Peerspace removes the hassles of intricate booking negotiations and paperwork, while Peerspace's expert support provides knowledgeable guidance and service to make sure events go off without a hitch, available 7 days a week.

Peerspace 2.0 features include:

Instantly book a space

Entirely updated design

Crisp, high-resolution location imagery

Search by any location, select activity types, and even your specific date and time

Advanced, specific filters to help match you to the best space

Communicate on the go with hosts

Easily manage bookings directly from your phone

For more information on hosting, or to sign up to make your space available through Peerspace, please visit: https://www.peerspace.com/host

Visit Peerspace on Instagram by visiting: https://www.instagram.com/peerspace/

About Peerspace

Peerspace provides access to cities' best places to meet, create and celebrate, removing the hassle of securing a space for events while making it easy for anyone to rent out their space. The Peerspace marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points – from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios – so people have a choice of places to get together. By making their space available to an audience of millions, Peerspace makes it easy for both individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra income from their space.

Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES.

