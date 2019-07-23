Peerspace "Sharing Economy" Venue Rental Service Announces San Diego Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace , the world's largest marketplace for hourly rentals of unique spaces for events, meetings, photoshoots, and media productions, today announced the official expansion of their offering to San Diego . Peerspace provides simple booking of over 10,000 venues along with expert event support. Peerspace locations are currently available in areas including San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Austin, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, and Atlanta – with dozens of locales launching throughout 2019.

"As a proud native San Diegan it's been amazing to witness the viral growth of Peerspace in my home town,'' said Matt Bendett, Co-founder at Peerspace. "And with our official launch, we are adding hundreds of venues, investing in marketing, and building a local community of hosts and guests. I'm inspired by the variety of unique spaces across San Diego county, from National City and the Gaslamp to Vista and Oceanside."

Notable Peerspace San Diego locations include a stunning indoor/outdoor venue in Mission Beach , a downtown industrial loft space , an open, modern event space , a lifestyle loft in East Village and a Barrio Logan indoor/outdoor event space . To view all Peerspace San Diego locations, please visit: https://www.peerspace.com/venues/san-diego--ca

"Whether I'm looking for a chic boho villa, or a glamorous mansion to shoot in, with Peerspace, there are always plenty of options to choose from – at reasonable rates," said San Diego-based photographer, Oliver Lum . "I can honestly say that without Peerspace, I likely couldn't have shot nearly as much as I have. For creatives, the democratization of access to a cool and diverse portfolio of locations is invaluable."

"Working with Peerspace to me has been a game-changer," said Jason Weinert, Co-Founder, Yard and Sea , one of the hottest outdoor events venues in the beach area of San Diego. "Peerspace is so seamless to work with, it makes connecting to my perfect customer easy, while providing the most exciting, quality experience possible."

"I own a production company and took a risk building out our own production loft. I cannot tell you how nice it is to have additional rental revenue coming in when we are not shooting. On most months, the revenue from Peerspace covers our rent entirely," said Kirk Hensler, owner of Hale Productions . "The feedback has been amazing and it's pushed us to design even more content-worthy spaces, including our new 3,700 sq ft lifestyle loft with vaulted ceilings and 20' brick walls . Many local and national brands have already shot lookbooks, commercials, and content for social in the new space."

Peerspace enables property owners to generate income from their facilities, offices, and spaces – which would otherwise remain empty or underutilized seasonally or on certain days of the week. For event and meeting planners, Peerspace removes the hassles of intricate booking negotiations and paperwork, while Peerspace's expert support provides knowledgeable guidance and service to make sure events go off without a hitch.

Peerspace's nationwide catalog of unique spaces and locations include an authentic Brooklyn Coffee Shop, the Church from Kill Bill, a Mission Loft Creative Studio and Event Venue in San Francisco, a 1906 Historic Church in Pasadena , a Downtown Chicago office in one of the nation's tallest buildings, a Retro Hip Record Shop in Long Beach , a 70's Era Recording Studio in Philadelphia, a 19th Century Rope Factory in New York – and now a stunning Urban Loft in San Diego.

