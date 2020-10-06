Peerspace Teams with United to Bundle Flights with Work and Meeting Spaces for Remotely-Distributed Companies

Designed in response to the shift in workplace culture due to COVID-19, the packages are suitable for a wide range of business sizes and are fully customizable to include amenities such as Peerspace discounts on food and beverage services, United Club passes, Economy Plus upgrades and Premier status. Peerspace clients can choose from an array of inspiring spaces across the U.S. suitable for everything from small group sessions, to team check-ins, to all hands meetings. Customers can use an online tool to evaluate the financial benefits of shifting office rent costs into travel and flexible work spaces. Both companies have developed programs that put health and safety at the forefront of the experience.

"We built Peerspace so that groups could come together in inspiring locations to do their best work. While COVID has changed many things, our research shows that the need for face-to-face collaboration is still very real," said Eric Shoup, CEO at Peerspace. "As companies continue to embrace remote-first work, Peerspace wants to help them solve the challenge of how to meet in person safely and affordably. We're excited to work with United on this initiative to seamlessly connect teams when and where they need it the most."

According to a study by Peerspace which in part inspired the initiative, 80 percent of respondents working at companies with more than 100 people reported that COVID-19 has positively changed their perception of remote work. In addition, more than 60 percent of employees indicated that their current work policy provides the option to work remotely indefinitely.

"As good as technology has been at allowing us to connect virtually over the past few months, it's no substitute for in-person, human interactions," said Janet Lamkin, Senior Vice President at United Airlines. "Demand for business travel is returning in new ways and our relationship with Peerspace provides some employers with even more flexibility as they move towards getting their employees back together in a safe and cost-effective way."

Peerspace has nearly 20,000 creative spaces in 1,800 cities in the United States, including in United's hub cities, with indoor and outdoor spaces ranging from neighborhood galleries to hidden rooftops. Founded in 2014 with the mission of providing easy access to unique and cost-effective spaces for any activity, Peerspace is a leader in the short-term space rental marketplace, offering an inspiring alternative to traditional meeting, event and production spaces. For more information on United and Peerspace's flexible working packages, visit https://teamtogether.peerspace.com .

*$1500 for the 'Start Up' package includes space rental only. Packages including United flights start at $5,000.

Peerspace COVID-19 Enhanced Health & Safety Measures

Now more than ever, companies and space owners care about gathering in a clean space to help limit the spread of infection. Early in the pandemic, Peerspace provided users with a program for health and safety guidance that space owners can adopt to alert renters to their own safety protocols. Space owners are able to provide a summary that outlines their cleaning process, provision of safety equipment (PPE) and physical distancing guidelines for clients to review prior to booking spaces. For more information on Peerspace's COVID-19 Health & Safety Measures, visit www.peerspace.com.

United CleanPlusSM

Since the start of the pandemic, United has been aggressive in enacting new policies and innovations designed to keep employees and passengers safer when traveling. It was the first U.S. airline to mandate masks for flight attendants, quickly following with all customers and employees, and will not allow customers who refuse to comply with the airline's mandatory mask policy to fly while United's face mask policy is in place. United was also the first U.S. airline to roll out touchless check-in for customers with bags, and the first to require passengers take an online health assessment before traveling. And earlier this month, the airline announced it hopes to apply Zoono Microbe Shield, an EPA registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year. For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus .

About Peerspace

Peerspace provides access to cities' best places to meet, create and celebrate, removing the hassle of securing a flexible space for work while making it easy for anyone to rent out their space. The Peerspace marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points – from lofts and mansions to creative workspace and studios – so people have a choice of places that best suit their planned activity. By showcasing their available space to an audience of millions, Peerspace makes it easy for both individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra income from their space. Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco. The company's investors include Google Ventures, Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES. For more information, please visit www.peerspace.com .

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com , follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

