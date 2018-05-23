Peerspace Unveils A New Way To Plan Events With Others; Launches Event Services With 50 Of Industry's Top Vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace, the world's largest peer-to-peer marketplace for renting space for events, meetings, and media productions, today unveiled Boards, a new social bookmarking tool that simplifies the process of finding, comparing, and deciding on the right venue. The company also revealed it has formalized relationships with 50 event service providers. Both announcements come on the tail of the company welcoming a new CEO and CFO earlier this year as Peerspace takes aim to simplify how people plan events and bring them to life.

"Putting on events has historically taken so much time and expertise that either people have needed a professional's help or settled on a basic hotel ballroom," said Peerspace CEO Eric Shoup. "Our aim is to give the every-person the tools they need to bring an event to life--no matter how big or out-there of an idea that might be."

Now with Boards, people planning activities can save, organize, share, and get feedback in the form of comments and votes on their favorite venues all in one place or 'board.' Nearly 60,000 boards were created during the six-month pilot, shedding new insight on how much time people devote to planning before booking a venue.

Of the 90 types of activities tracked, quinceaneras took the most time to plan (250 days), followed by weddings (243 days), and Bar and Bat Mitzvahs (220 days). Interestingly, when it comes to wedding planning, people in the San Francisco Bay Area took almost two months less to plan their weddings than second place, Los Angeles (189 days compared to 242 days). On a local level, New Yorkers moved fastest when planning events (63 days) while Chicagoans took the most time (73 days). In the professional realm, galas took the most time to plan at 142 days, whereas smaller events like pop-ups took just 85 days. Video shoots and meetings were planned relatively quickly with just 12 days and 22 days of consideration, respectively.

The company also announced it has formalized relationships with 50 event services vendors, which people planning events through the Peerspace team can turn to for the industry's best catering, furniture rentals, entertainers, transportation, and more. Shoup noted, "We're doing the work of finding our cities' best vendors and taking on the heavy lifting of coordinating these services on people's behalfs to simplify a historically arduous process and bring the fun back to event planning."

The companies include national brands like Cort Furniture and Le Pain Quotidien to neighborhood favorites like New York's Butterfield Market and 3-19 Coffee in San Francisco. Each has proven to uphold a high quality of service, including responding to requests quickly and being flexible with customers' needs and schedules.

"We're thrilled to be teaming with Peerspace, as we've seen our catering business grow in lockstep with theirs," said CJ Evans of Le Pain Quotidien. "By giving people the option to book everything in one place, Peerspace has made coordinating catering more delightful for our customers and helped us get in front of people who wouldn't have considered us otherwise."

Earlier this year the company announced that the number of gatherings booked on Peerspace in 2017 more than tripled over the previous year. Additionally, since the company's inception, there have been over 1.5 million guests who have attended a gathering in a Peerspace.

About Peerspace

Peerspace uncovers our cities' best places to meet, create, and celebrate by making it easy for anyone to rent out their space. Our community marketplace opens the door to thousands of spaces available at all price points--from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios--so people have a choice of places to get together. By making their space available to an audience of millions, Peerspace makes it easy for both individuals and businesses to safely share and earn extra income from their space.

Founded in April of 2014, Peerspace is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The company's investors include Foundation Capital, Structure Capital, Carthona Capital, and 31VENTURES.

