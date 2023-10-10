PeerTracks: Reimagining the Way Music is Enjoyed

With 360 Reality Audio

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerTracks, the latest addition to services supporting 360 Reality Audio, is growing its library and expanding operations into new territories and new technologies. The user interface has been streamlined for a more efficient user experience and the app's reach is growing.

Larry Dvoskin, renowned songwriter and music producer who's worked with Sammy Hagar, Bad Company and David Bowie has served as an advisor to PeerTracks since 2017. In 2021 Mr. Dvoskin produced and released WAVES OF LOVE 2.0, a song co-written with longtime songwriting partner AL JARDINE, cofounding member of THE BEACH BOYS benefiting The World Central Kitchen. PeerTracks is proud to announce the re-release of WAVES OF LOVE 3.0 August 28, 2023 in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience. An initial mix will be followed by an immersive "Ocean Mix" where the listener will experience the feeling of hearing seagulls above, the lapping ocean waves below that delight and surprise fans.

Mixed Reality (MR) + Virtual Reality (VR) + Augmented Reality (AR) for a virtual reality experience – in addition to an immersive music experience in 360 Reality Audio within the PeerTracks app. Users can visit VR worlds that are customized to specific fandoms where they can purchase music, merchandise, and even rare digital collectibles (DC's). All will be available for sale in the newly minted PeerTracks Music Marketplace. This will be a seamless experience for the end user.

PeerTracks has been a pioneer in the blockchain music space since 2015. The biggest pain point for emerging and mid-level music creators is the minuscule rate the major streaming services currently pay creators, thus making most artists unable to make a living from the streaming side of their music. PeerTracks mission is to level the playing field so all music creators big or small can earn a better living. Eddie Corral who is PeerTracks CEO and a music producer with a long-respected career in the music business pivoted to immersive audio in 2020. He started to use Sony's technology to bring the consumer an immersive music experience.

Corral explains "Today we are expanding into the immersive sound format, we are working with distribution services, record labels, publishers and other music organizations to help expand available content. We've built a gateway to help grow the ecosystem, providing an opportunity for creators to remix existing catalogs and create new music in 360 Reality Audio. It uses a similar approach in the way the CD remastering rereleases came into the marketplace decades ago, but this time in an immersive sound format".

*MusicXR is the recording processing arm of PeerTracks. It is the creation service that is able to create tracks in 360 Reality Audio. PeerTracks and Music XR are working with independent creators and legendary icons like AL JARDINE to populate a distribution pipeline for their content in 360 Reality Audio and thus reimagining the way music is enjoyed.

About 360 Reality Audio

360 Reality Audio is an immersive music experience that uses Sony's object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology. Individual sounds such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, bass and even sounds of the live audience can be placed in a 360 spherical sound field, giving artists and creators a new way to express their creativity. Listeners can be immersed in a field of sound exactly as intended by artists and creators. Music content created in this new format for 360 Reality Audio can be enjoyed through compatible music streaming services' smartphone apps.360 Reality Audio official website

