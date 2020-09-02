Peet's Coffee Celebrates Autumn with a New Take on Seasonal Favorites

Your Favorite Fall Flavors—With a Twist Few things conjure up that Autumn feeling like the taste of spiced maple and pumpkin. If you are pining for a taste of Fall—but want to keep cool while you sip— the good news is, you can. Peet's Coffee is inviting guests to turn over a new leaf and enjoy the season's classic flavors—but this time, poured over ice.

For those seeking a dairy alternative, the addition of oat milk to a seasonal staple blends brilliantly with the rich maple spice flavor. This season, there is something for everyone. Visit a participating Peet's Coffeebar location or download the Peet's app for pickup or new delivery feature and try the new Fall beverages from 9/2/2020 to 11/3/2020:

Maple Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte - Seasonal maple and baking spice join creamy oat milk and smooth Baridi Blend Cold Brew in this richly refreshing autumnal beverage.

Pumpkin Latte- Hand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the richness of pumpkin. Topped with a sprinkling of baking spices for an essential autumn treat. Enjoy hot or iced.

Maple Latte- Hand-pulled espresso and steamed milk meet the seasonal sweetness of maple. Enjoy hot or iced.

"We are always looking for new ways to delight our consumers and love crafting beverages that bring the season to life," said Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet's Coffee. "As more consumers look for in-trend cold coffee beverages to enjoy all year round, we have combined the full-bodied flavors of maple, a growing favorite, and pumpkin, a beloved classic, into an invigorating cold beverage. From seasonal offerings served cold to plant-based dairy options, we are excited to offer both new and returning beverages this Fall that provides consumers with endless options, all the while showcasing our continued innovation."

Members Only Menu: Sip Exclusive Seasonal Offerings

Your favorite beverages are transforming for Fall. This season, Peet's is revealing two new classic beverages with a pumpkin twist as part of the new Members Only Menu. Enjoy these exclusive offerings either hot or iced—your choice. Available exclusively on the Peet's app starting 9/2/2020.

Pumpkin Chai Latte - Peet's blend of chai tea and spices, lightly sweetened with flavors of Pumpkin and steamed milk. Offered in hot and iced selections.

Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato-Rich buttery caramel, ristretto shots of espresso, with a hint of warm Pumpkin flavors. Served both hot and iced.

"We introduced our Members Only Menu to provide our Peetnik community with the opportunity to uncover new and exciting drinks inspired by the season's best flavors and trends, said Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet's Coffee. "We're excited to introduce our exclusive menu for Fall, which uniquely pulls forward the notable flavors of pumpkin infused into the handcrafted specialty blends of caramel macchiato and chai latte. The balance of a traditional staple and a seasonal favorite evokes fall in a surprising way."

To learn more, visit peets.com/fall or download the Peet's app for pickup at https://peets.app.link/Fall2020.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

