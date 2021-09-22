Peet's Coffee Celebrates "National Coffee Day" With Exclusive Peet's Black Card Giveaway

According to the National Coffee Association's 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report, 85 percent of consumers enjoy at least one cup of coffee at home and an average consumption of two cups per day. Peet's Coffee wants those cups to be exceptional coffee – freshly roasted beans, flavorful brews, and handcrafted beverages with premium ingredients. And that's a coffee experience worth celebrating.

Perks For National Coffee Day

As part of the National Coffee Day celebration, Peet's Coffee will offer:

A chance to win a $2,000 Peet's Black Card in the Peet's Coffee National Coffee Day Giveaway*

Peet's Black Card in the Peet's Coffee National Coffee Day Giveaway* 25% off freshly hand-roasted coffee beans, K-Cup ® Pods and espresso capsules at participating Peet's coffeebars and on peets.com from September 25-September 29 . This is the company's highest value offer of the year across its full line of coffee for home brewing

Pods and espresso capsules at participating Peet's coffeebars and on peets.com from . This is the company's highest value offer of the year across its full line of coffee for home brewing $0 delivery for mobile orders from Peet's coffeebars on Fridays through October 1 for Peetnik Rewards members through the Peets app

National Coffee Day also is also the perfect time to remind Peet's customers that we offer a complimentary small drip coffee with purchase of a ½ or 1-pound bag of beans from participating Peet's-owned coffeebars every day of the year.**

The Peet's Black Card is a gift card with a $2,000 value that can be used at participating Peet's coffeebars, on peets.com and via the Peet's app. This would be enough to enjoy a handcrafted beverage at a participating Peet's coffeebar every day for a year,*** or to have roasted-to-order coffee subscriptions shipped to the winner's front door. Or just snack on a whole lot of Peet's new Chicken & Waffles sandwiches. The choice is yours.

Opportunities for the Grand Prize winners to use the Peet's Black Card are endless:

Enjoy a handcrafted beverage at a Peet's coffeebar every day for a year***

This fall enjoy a Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew along with all the Peet's classics.

Or

Cheers to four roasted-to-order coffee subscriptions***

You and three of your friends could enjoy a year of custom Peet's coffee bean subscriptions*** to savor the freshest coffee at home. Did you know that all of our coffee beans on Peets.com are roasted to order and available in custom grinds?

Or

Upgrade your coffee experience with Peet's Coffee Gear

Elevate your at-home barista game with key essentials for your coffee bar at home. From a pour-over brewer to mug ware or collapsible travel cups to sip your coffee on-the-go, Peet's is a one-stop shop for any coffee lover.

Or

Order breakfast with your roommates every weekend for a year via the Peet's app***

Peet's craveworthy Chicken & Waffles Sandwich or Everything Plant Based Sandwich pair perfectly with a Baridi Blend Cold Brew. Order ahead via the Peet's app and enjoy a seamless pick-up process or easy delivery

Peet's coffeebar items can be ordered via the Peet's app for easy pick-up or delivery. Learn more at peets.com.

*Limit one entry per person, valid from September 22 through September 29, 2021. Winners to be announced October 2. No purchase or payment necessary to enter sweepstakes. Open to U.S. residents ages 18 and older. There will only be two Peet's Black Cards produced to award 2 (two) Grand Prize winners. Peet's fans or 'Peetniks' can enter for a chance to win* via Peet's Instagram, Facebook, or at www.peets.com/nationalcoffeeday from 9/22-9/29. See Official Rules for more information.

** Limit one per customer per transaction.

***Based on average beverage and warm breakfast values at Peet's coffeebars and average coffee subscription value on Peets.com. Excludes taxes and fees.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 17,000 grocery, convenience and mass stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

