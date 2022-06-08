Peet's Coffee Introduces "Summer of Jelly" with Plant-Based Boba-Inspired Coffee and Tea Menu

"Jelly beverages are a refreshing treat that can be dreamed up and enjoyed with endless flavor and color combinations, especially during summer," said Patrick Main, Senior Beverage Innovator. "At Peet's, our Brown Sugar Jelly is fully plant-based and can be added to any cold drink for refreshing sweetness, irresistible texture and luscious layers that look and taste delicious."

Peet's Summer of Jelly products include:

Brown Sugar Jelly – Permanent addition

– Peet's Coffee introduces playful, plant-based Brown Sugar Jelly to add refreshing sweetness and texture to any iced coffee or tea. Crafted for customization, their bouncy texture can be added to any iced beverage for a bit of fun in every sip.

Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte – Permanent addition

– The familiar sweetness of Brown Sugar with a layer of creamy oat milk and a float of Peet's signature bold, juicy Baridi Cold Brew. Served with new Brown Sugar Jelly and ice for a fun and dynamic experience.

Iced Brown Sugar Matcha Oat Latte – Permanent addition

– Organic Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea is prized for its distinctive flavor and creamy texture. Here, it's iced and layered over new bouncy Brown Sugar Jelly, Brown Sugar syrup, and luscious oat milk.

Citrus Green Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly – Summer feature

– When lush Mighty Leaf Green Tea Tropical is hand-shaken with floral Yuzu purée, lemonade, and real citrus slices, all over a scoop of new Brown Sugar Jelly, it's a whole new experiential take on refreshing island vibes.

Strawberry Lemon Tea Shaker with Brown Sugar Jelly – Summer feature

– Brisk Mighty Leaf Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade and tangy strawberry purée all over a scoop of Brown Sugar Jelly, for a sweet, summery, totally fun experience with each sip.

Brown Sugar Oat Latte (Hot or Iced) – Summer feature

(Hot or Iced) – The familiar flavor of Brown Sugar sweetens luscious oat milk and bold, smooth Espresso Forté® for a cup that's equally velvety whether enjoyed hot or iced.

Peet's Coffee is offering an exclusive promotion for all new Peetnik Rewards Members2 who will receive $3 off a Jelly beverage when they download the Peet's App and enter promo code JELLY3 at registration from June 8-22, 2022. Download the Peet's app here.

Also, this summer, coffee drinkers are invited to soak in the sunshine with Peet's Zenith Summer Blend. This sweet and easy-drinking medium roast coffee invokes lighthearted summer vibes whether brewed hot or cold. Guatemala's sweet chocolate-caramel notes are at the forefront, with New Guinea giving the blend some heft, balanced by Rwanda's juicy cherry cola notes. The blend is available in retail stores and online for a limited time.

Peet's Coffee honors Pride Month with the return of Peet's Rainbow Sugar Cookie, available now through June 30. As part of the company's longtime community commitment, Peet's is providing a $20,000 donation to SF LGBT Center, a non-profit organization fostering resources, support, and a safe space for LGBTQ individuals in San Francisco.

To learn more about Peet's Summer of Jelly menu and to find a Coffeebar location near you, visit www.peets.com.

Source Bloomberg. $3 off a Jelly beverage when you download the Peet's app, 6/8 - 6/22/2022

Offer valid for $3 off your purchase of a Jelly Beverage, any size, at participating Peetnik Rewards locations. Offer valid for 7 days from issuance. Transaction must include one (1) bar-made beverage with Jelly. Offer valid for one-time use only. Must apply offer at checkout to redeem. Offer not valid on previous purchases. May not be combined with other Peetnik Rewards offers. Only transactions more than $0 will qualify for points. Taxes, surcharges, or fees may apply. No cash value, substitutions, or rainchecks. This offer is exclusive to you and your Peetnik Rewards account, and cannot be reproduced, transferred, or used by any else. Peet's reserves the right to withdraw or change the offer terms at any time, at its discretion, without notice.

About Peet's Coffee

When Alfred Peet founded Peet's Coffee® in Berkeley, California in 1966, he introduced an artisan movement creating the U.S. specialty coffee industry. Considered the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's legacy – sourcing the world's best beans, artisan roasting for rich, premium taste and crafting beverages by hand – lives on today in every cup, whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store then brewed at home or served in any one of over 270 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S and China. Peet's Coffee is committed to the welfare of people and the planet, with 100 percent of its coffee purchases verified as responsibly sourced per Enveritas standards. The company operates the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. Visit www.peets.com and connect @peetscoffee.

Images can be downloaded here

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.