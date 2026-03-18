PEET'S COFFEE SHOWS ITS COLORFUL SIDE WITH NEW FLAVORS THIS SPRING WITH FLORAL LINEUP AND UBE LATTES ON THE MENU

Iced Ube Matcha Latte with Cream Top – a layered showstopper with bright matcha over ube-flavored syrup and milk for a treat that's earthy and sweet. The finishing touch: a plush ube "dream" top of creamy foam with ube's custardy, nutty vanilla notes. Ube's striking purple and decadent finish make it as visually captivating as it is delicious. Peet's fans can customize any iced beverage with the addition of the "dream" top.

– a layered showstopper with bright matcha over ube-flavored syrup and milk for a treat that's earthy and sweet. The finishing touch: a plush ube "dream" top of creamy foam with ube's custardy, nutty vanilla notes. Ube's striking purple and decadent finish make it as visually captivating as it is delicious. Peet's fans can customize any iced beverage with the addition of the "dream" top. Iced Vanilla Latte with Cream Top – a smooth vanilla-flavored syrup and milk topped with freshly pulled Espresso Forte®, then crowned with plush "dream" top that celebrates ube's custardy nutty vanilla flavors.

– a smooth vanilla-flavored syrup and milk topped with freshly pulled Espresso Forte®, then crowned with plush "dream" top that celebrates ube's custardy nutty vanilla flavors. Lavender Vanilla Latte – smooth, delicate lavender and vanilla flavor that swirl together with Espresso Forte® and steamed milk in this lightly sweet, aromatic latte. Available hot or iced.

– smooth, delicate lavender and vanilla flavor that swirl together with Espresso Forte® and steamed milk in this lightly sweet, aromatic latte. Available hot or iced. Lavender Vanilla Matcha Latte – soft, sweet, aromatic sips that let the earthy matcha shine, with light lavender and vanilla notes floating through. Available hot or iced.

Back By POPular Demand

Back by POPular demand, Peet's coffee-filled Popping Pearls add a playfulness to any iced beverage. Made with real coffee, these flavorful pearls deliver bursts of bold taste and a sensory experience that sets Peet's apart. Add them to matcha, espresso drinks, or cold brew for a customizable, limited-time upgrade.

"At Peet's, every seasonal launch is a chance to evolve our craft and reimagine specialty beverages," said Kristina Roach, Sr. Director Marketing at Peet's Coffee. "This spring, we're bringing together ube, matcha, and lavender in ways that feel both innovative and unmistakably Peet's. It's a collection rooted in quality and craftsmanship, designed to deliver bold flavor, beautiful presentation, and a truly craveable beverage experience."

More Elevated Seasonal Additions

Peet's limited-time Spring lineup continues to deliver expressive flavors with craft-forward taste in two new limited-time beverages and updated bakery and warm food offerings:

Rosy Matcha Latte (Available 4/27- 5/11) – created as a special Mother's Day offering, the latte is a delicate bloom of lavender and rose flavored syrups, mixed with milk and topped with ceremonial-grade matcha. Together they create a sweet bouquet layered with floral aromatics, soft rose, and herbaceous matcha . Available iced.

(Available 4/27- 5/11) – created as a special Mother's Day offering, the latte is a delicate bloom of lavender and rose flavored syrups, mixed with milk and topped with ceremonial-grade matcha. Together they create a sweet bouquet layered with floral aromatics, soft rose, and herbaceous matcha . Available iced. Matcha Pineapple Burst – naturally sweet, tangy, and totally refreshing. Sunny pineapple and bright matcha over ice in a sip that's rich in vitamin C.

– naturally sweet, tangy, and totally refreshing. Sunny pineapple and bright matcha over ice in a sip that's rich in vitamin C. The Almond Croissant – a returning fan favorite, bringing back a crescent-shaped croissant filled with almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.

– a returning fan favorite, bringing back a crescent-shaped croissant filled with almond paste and topped with slivered almonds. The Elote Taco – a sweet, smoky, tangy Elote Taco with tender pops of roasted corn, scrambled eggs, bacon, toppings, and a gentle kick.

Peet's spring menu will be available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time from March 18 through June 2.

Celebrating 60 Years of Craft: Anniversary Blend

For six decades, Peet's Coffee has set the standard for craft and quality. The 2026 Anniversary Blend honors that legacy, combining exceptional lots to create a cup that feels both timeless and distinctly of-the-moment — balanced, complex, and deeply satisfying. Presented in newly designed royal purple packaging, the Anniversary Blend stands apart with a refined, premium look that reflects Peet's confident, passionate spirit. The 2026 Anniversary Blend will be available beginning April 1 online and at participating retailers.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.