Peet's Coffee Reaps a Harvest of Fresh and Familiar Fall Flavors and Celebrates Return of Vine & Walnut Blend

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee ®, The Original Craft Coffee®, announced its 2019 fall lineup inspired by the bounty of harvest season. The handcrafted offerings include the debut of Honey Harvest Latte, as well as the return of Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Chai Latte, and the limited-edition Vine & Walnut Blend.

Peet's Coffee: The Craft of Harvest Season

Reminiscent of hearth and home, Peet's sets the mood for turning leaves and longer nights with these cozy beverages perfect for fall, available from 9/4/2019 to 11/5/2019:

Peet’s Coffee 2019 Fall special: the Honey Harvest Latte

Honey Harvest Latte : A new fall classic. Rich espresso and freshly steamed milk sweetened with a touch of honey and a wisp of subtle smokiness from house-made Lapsang Souchong syrup.

: A new fall classic. Rich espresso and freshly steamed milk sweetened with a touch of honey and a wisp of subtle smokiness from house-made Lapsang Souchong syrup. Pumpkin Latte : an expert mix of hand-pulled espresso, pumpkin pie flavor, and freshly steamed milk, topped with a light dusting of pumpkin pie spices.

: an expert mix of hand-pulled espresso, pumpkin pie flavor, and freshly steamed milk, topped with a light dusting of pumpkin pie spices. Pumpkin Chai Latte: infused with Mighty Leaf Tea® Masala Chai , pumpkin pie flavor, and light spices for an aromatic cup.

"Our new Honey Harvest Latte showcases our Peet's handcrafted approach at its best," said Patrick Main, Beverage Innovator, Peet's Coffee. "As summer turns to fall, beekeepers harvest honey from their hives, using pine smoke to calm the bees. The Peet's Honey Harvest Latte pays tribute to this practice with a warm honey sweetness and a subtle smokiness achieved by infusing a house-made simple syrup with pine-smoked Mighty Leaf Lapsang Souchong tea."

Vine & Walnut: Birthplace of Peet's Coffee

In the fall, Peet's celebrates its first coffeebar established in Berkeley, California in 1966 with a limited-edition, medium roast. The 2019 Vine & Walnut Blend brings together exquisite coffees from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sumatra, and Java for a profile of cherry and brown sugar warmed by pineapple and herbal notes.

"For the third year in a row, we created an utterly unique blend of rare single-origins that together burst with the taste of a fall harvest," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "We are especially excited by the Sumatra, a rare micro-lot of naturally processed long berry, that offers concentrated fruit, herbal, and brown sugar notes. The blend is a hearty, full-bodied bounty of flavors that enliven the gatherings and festivities of the season."

Available now through 10/31/2019 and while supplies last, coffee connoisseurs can purchase Vine & Walnut at participating Peet's coffeebars, as well as at www.peets.com, for $19.00 USD per pound.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

