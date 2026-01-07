PEET'S COFFEE RINGS IN 2026 WITH A PURPOSEFUL WINTER MENU BLENDING FLAVOR, FUNCTION, AND A FRESH NEW LOOK

Running January through mid-March, the lineup meets customers seeking new favorites like protein and real pistachios as part of their flavor-forward rituals that make each day more intentional and delicious. Peet's also introduces a packaging refresh arriving in grocery stores and on Peets.com this month.

The Vitality Menu Returns — Now with Protein Smoothies

The Vitality Menu is back with a new lineup of three protein-powered smoothies, each made with fruit flavors, high-quality ingredients, and 16g or more protein in a medium serving. Crafted for energy without compromising taste, the smoothies bring bold coffee and matcha flavor into a nourishing format.

Cold Brew Protein Smoothie – Invigorating Cold Brew swirled into a frosty blend of oat milk, banana purée, ice, and a 16g+ boost of whey protein.

– Invigorating Cold Brew swirled into a frosty blend of oat milk, banana purée, ice, and a 16g+ boost of whey protein. Matcha Peach Protein Smoothie – Mighty Leaf Matcha is marbled through a frosty blend of whole milk, banana purée, peach flavor, ice, and a 19g+ boost of whey protein.

– Mighty Leaf Matcha is marbled through a frosty blend of whole milk, banana purée, peach flavor, ice, and a 19g+ boost of whey protein. Strawberry Protein Smoothie – A classic blend of juicy strawberry & banana purées, milk, ice, and boosted with 18g+ of whey protein.

"As our customers reset for the new year, we're excited to continue to bring beverage offerings that are both protein-powered and delicious," said Katie Keil, Chief Marketing Officer." Our expanded protein smoothie lineup delivers balanced energy without compromising on flavor. My personal favorite is the Cold Brew Protein Smoothie - it tastes like a milkshake, only it's better for you. Combined with our packaging refresh, this winter season reflects Peet's commitment to our customers to make it easy to find products - both for home and in store - that taste great."

Premium Collaboration: Peet's x Táche Pistachio Milk

Peet's is elevating winter flavor with a first-ever partnership with Táche Pistachio Milk, crafted from real pistachios for authentic taste and creamy richness. For a limited time, customers can enjoy two pistachio-forward hot or iced beverages that spotlight Peet's commitment to quality and craft:

Pistachio Rose Latte – Velvety Táche® Pistachio Milk and sweetly balanced rose-flavored syrup tied together with two perfectly pulled ristretto shots of Espresso Forte®. Available hot or iced.

– Velvety Táche® Pistachio Milk and sweetly balanced rose-flavored syrup tied together with two perfectly pulled ristretto shots of Espresso Forte®. Available hot or iced. Pistachio Matcha Latte – A creamy pour of Táche® Pistachio Milk over rich, earthy matcha, lightly sweetened to highlight pistachio's natural depth. Available hot or iced.

"Táche was created to show what's possible when you start with real pistachios and refuse to compromise on flavor," said Roxana Saidi, Founder & CEO of Táche. "Peet's shares that same commitment to craftsmanship, which made this partnership feel natural from the start. Our pistachio beverages are rich and nuanced, balanced, and crafted without shortcuts — designed to elevate everyday coffee and matcha rituals without overcomplicating them."

More Elevated Seasonal Additions

Peet's winter lineup continues to deliver expressive, craft-driven flavor with two new limited-time beverages and updated bakery offerings:

Iced Blushing Latte – Strawberry purée, hand-pulled Espresso Forte, and milk over ice.

– Strawberry purée, hand-pulled Espresso Forte, and milk over ice. Peet's Lucky Day Latte – Pure matcha blended with Espresso Forte, cold milk, and foam over ice.

– Pure matcha blended with Espresso Forte, cold milk, and foam over ice. New Artisan Baked Goods – Rolling out nationally.

A Fresh New Look for Peet's at Grocery & Online — and a First-Ever Half Caff

This month, Peet's debuts a refresh of its line of core coffee bean packaging, unveiling a modernized look designed to make blends, roast profiles, and flavor notes easier to explore at a glance. Updates include enhanced on-shelf visibility and a refreshed digital presence across Peet's online channels.

Peet's is also expanding its retail lineup with Middle Ground , the brand's first blend of regular and decaffeinated beans. Building on the growing consumer trend of ordering half-caff beverages at cafés, Middle Ground offers a convenient way to enjoy full-bodied flavor with less caffeine, without compromising taste. Crafted using Peet's signature approach to decaffeinated and half-caff coffees, which prioritizes high-quality beans and meticulous roasting, the blend features notes of caramelized sweetness and rich cocoa. Middle Ground will be available at Target stores nationwide in January.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram and Facebook .

About Táche

Founded in 2020 by Roxana Saidi, Táche is the original pistachio milk—so delicious, fans drink it straight from the carton. A creamy, oil-free alternative that's healthier than oat milk and more sustainable than almond milk, Táche pairs chef-beloved flavor with true barista performance (silky steam, stable foam, latte-art friendly). Made with high-quality, fragrant pistachios, Táche was created to elevate everyday rituals—at home, in cafés, and everywhere culture happens. Táche has expanded rapidly and is now available in 5,500+ retail locations. Known as "that viral pistachio milk" with a growing fanbase, Táche is redefining the plant-based beverage space.

For more information, visit: pistachiomilk.com . Stay connected to Táche on Instagram @tachepistachiomilk or TikTok @tachepistachio.

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.