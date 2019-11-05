Peet's Coffee Ushers in a Season of Glad Tidings with 2019 Holiday Blend and Beverages

Peet's celebrates each holiday season with a remarkable one-of-a-kind blend inspired by the most extraordinary beans sampled at the craft roaster's tasting table. The 2019 Holiday Blend brings together coffees from Kenya, Sumatra, and Panama for a stout and spicy dark roast with festive fruity notes.

"This big hearty blend takes months to complete because we create it from scratch and only from the year's most spectacular beans," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "This year, the superb, silky and cassisrippled Kenya also brings brown sugar and blackberry tones to complement Panama's sweet Meyer lemon top notes and Sumatra's syrupy depths. We are honored that our holiday blend has become so beloved, so eagerly anticipated, and so prodigiously consumed and are excited for fans to savor this celebratory cup."

As part of the brand's mission to support the neighborhoods it serves, Peet's will commit to donating $2.00 USD to No Kid Hungry for every pound of Holiday Blend sold in coffeebars and on Peets.com (up to $30,000 USD) during Giving Week (12/1/2019 to 12/7/19) in support of the campaign's goal of ending childhood hunger in the United States.

Available now and while supplies last, the annual 2019 Holiday Blend can be purchased at participating Peet's coffeebar locations, online at www.peets.com , and at mass, club and grocery stores nationwide. Prices vary. In coffeebars and on peets.com, $18.00 USD per pound for regular and for decaf. In grocery and online, $10.99 USD per 10-ounce bag, $7.99 to $9.99 for K-cup 10-count, and $11.99 to $13.99 for K-cup 16-count.

Peet's Coffee Beverages: Tidings of Comfort and Joy

Peet's offers glad tidings of comfort and joy with a lineup of festive seasonal beverages, available from 11/6/2019 to 12/31/2019, including the debut of:

Citrus and Spice Latte: Sweet, floral citrus meets traditional mulling spices like cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg steamed into fresh milk and hand-pulled espresso.

Returning favorites include:

Dark Chocolate Orange Mocha: Hand-pulled espresso and freshly steamed milk blended with decadent chocolate, unsweetened Dutch cocoa, and sweet citrus topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa.

"We are so excited to unveil our Citrus and Spice Latte, which we infuse with real baking spices and our very own Fiori di Sicilia, a syrup made with natural flavors of bright citrus, sweet vanilla, and subtle orange blossom," says Patrick Main, Beverage Innovator, Peet's Coffee. "The same festive citrus flavor carries through in our returning Dark Chocolate Orange Mocha, mixed with Peet's house-made chocolate sauce and additional unsweetened Dutch cocoa steamed into fresh milk. With all our holiday beverage offerings, we are using innovative techniques and real ingredients to capture the warm and bright mood of the season."

Great Holiday Gifts: Treat Family and Friends

Toast the season with insulated tumblers, French presses, and coffee scoops. Give the gift of great taste all year round with Peet's Coffee subscriptions that can be purchased online or at participating coffeebars and redeemed at www.peets.com , with prices starting at $65.00 USD for a 3-month subscription and $115.00 USD for a 6-month subscription. Subscriptions provide a world tour of Peet's coffees ranging from Guatemala San Sebastian, Kenya Auction Lot, to Major Dickason's Blend®. Additional limited-edition holiday gear, and many other enchanting gifts, are exclusively available at participating coffeebars or online at www.peets.com .

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

